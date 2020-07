Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool bike storage garage package receiving yoga cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill cc payments coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments fire pit internet access key fob access new construction online portal playground pool table smoke-free community trash valet

Weaverville is a close-knit mountain community that embraces all that life in the Blue Ridge Mountains has to offer. While Weaverville is close to the Blue Ridge Parkway and Asheville, it's also a quiet retreat from the city that capitalizes on the mountain scenery. In the midst of this tranquility is our brand-new apartment community, Hawthorne at Weaverville. Hawthorne at Weaverville is the best of both worlds. Not only is it a secluded and quiet community, it's also close to the Blue Ridge Parkway, making for easy access to Asheville's metro area. Hawthorne at Weaverville boasts beautiful, modern apartments with luxurious amenities and finishes, so you’ll feel right at home.