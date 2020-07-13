/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:32 PM
17 Apartments for rent in Bermuda Run, NC with pool
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
29 Units Available
Bermuda Run
Comet Bermuda Run
159 West Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, NC
1 Bedroom
$960
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1138 sqft
New Apartment Homes in Bermuda Run, NC!Life in Bermuda Run is about effortless living with plenty of activities to enjoy with family and friends. Local charm radiates all around you with quick access to golf, restaurants, bars, and shops.
Results within 1 mile of Bermuda Run
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3800 Old Rosebud Ct. Unit D
3800 Old Rosebud Court, Clemmons, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1057 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath unit- Close to tanglewood! - Move in Tomorrow!!!Now available- a VERY RARE find in Tanglewood Farms - a ground floor 2BR unit, 2 Bath. It’s gorgeous, too! Never rented before.
Results within 5 miles of Bermuda Run
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2313 Terra Stone Ct. Unit C
2313 Terra Stone Court, Clemmons, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
Great 3 level condo in Clemmons area - Great 3 level condo in convenient location to Clemmons and i40, 2 bed with large den in basement. 2.5 baths. Large rooms, gas fireplace, deck and lower level porch. neighborhood pool and tennis court.
Results within 10 miles of Bermuda Run
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
13 Units Available
South Fork
Briarleigh Park Apartments
401 Park Ridge Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$911
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,021
1200 sqft
A short distance from Route 40 and Highway 67. Stylish apartment homes with a fireplace, additional storage, modern kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Community has a pool, a playground and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
30 Units Available
Burke Ridge Crossing
2112 Burke Meadows Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$953
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,338
1283 sqft
In the Hanes Mall professional district. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, extra storage and a patio or balcony. Fully furnished. On-site valet service, internet cafe, coffee bar and media room. Garage available.
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
13 Units Available
Brookberry Park Apartments
100 Brookberry Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$960
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,386
1385 sqft
Located between Meadowlark Drive and Country Club Road. Spacious homes have a fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen and furniture. Resident amenities include valet service, a playground, a pool, a golf room and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
2 Units Available
Falcon Pointe
1901 Falcon Point Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$815
946 sqft
Falcon Pointe is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood with a view of the city skyline and mature landscaping. However, we are located within minutes to Hanes Mall, I-40, Business 40, Baptist Hospital, and Forsyth Hospital.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
7 Units Available
Savannah Place
400 Magnolia Branch Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
1215 sqft
Convenient to US 421, I-40 and major hospitals. Kitchens are recently renovated and feature custom cabinets and counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Amenities include resort-style pool, gym and dog park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
14 Units Available
Highland Oaks
700 Walnut Forest Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$699
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
993 sqft
Luxury apartments with gourmet kitchens, a breakfast bar, ceiling fans, and a wood-burning fireplace. Swim in the resort style pool then relax on the sundeck. 24-hour fitness center and clothes care center. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Atwood Acres
Summerlin Ridge
2425 Summerlin Rdg, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1058 sqft
Fantastic community with oversized floor plans, eat-in kitchens and updated appliances. On-site pool, media room, grill area and 24-hour gym. Fantastic dog park. Residents can enjoy a modern layout and a business center.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
6 Units Available
Griffith Commons Apartments
300 Griffith Plaza Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$749
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$845
1151 sqft
Welcome to Griffith Commons in Winston-Salem, a retreat you can call home. Your "at home" community is located off Hanes Mall Boulevard with easy access to shopping and restaurants.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Hampton Sted
3236 Kensington Place
3236 Kensington Place, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
Close to major Forsyth hospitals. End unit with smooth top stove, extra walk-in storage in loft, main level master bedroom, laundry off master bath, 4x8 ext. Visit APS's site at: www.apsrg.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
British Woods
2240 Sunderland Road 61-N
2240 Sunderland Road, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
3 Bedrooms
Ask
British Woods Condo available! - Nice upper level condo with newer carpet and other upgrades! Condo has large living areas plus indoor storage.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Cross Winds
1880 North Winds Drive
1880 North Winds Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
CROSSWINDS! Location Location Location for This Townhome - 2-story townhome with finished basement! Main level has entry, kitchen with breakfast nook, and great room with fireplace. Main level bedroom with vaulted ceiling. Full bath.
1 of 28
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1150 Augustine Heights Drive
1150 Augustine Heights Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1508 sqft
Wyngate Village-2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with office - -Bermuda Floor Plan- 2 story-2 bedroom, 2.5 baths with an office approx 1508 Sq Feet. Plantation shutters throughout. Beautiful stone gas fireplace. Large open kitchen with granite.
1 of 13
Last updated June 1 at 09:39am
1 Unit Available
2421 Eagle Creek Court #101
2421 Eagle Creek Court, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
HILLCREST TOWNE CENTER! - Great community, excellent location! Main level 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Great room floorplan, kitchen island, all SS appliances. Almost brand new! Wood floors in foyer, great room and hallway.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Sted
205 Pawley Avenue
205 Pawley Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1393 sqft
205 Pawley Avenue Available 07/20/20 Happy Townhome! New rental rate! - Fantastic end unit ! Soaring two-story great room opens to second floor loft.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Kernersville, NCStatesville, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCJamestown, NCRural Hall, NC