Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

156 Pinewood Lane Unit 103

156 Pinewood Lane · (844) 378-6006
Location

156 Pinewood Lane, Bermuda Run, NC 27006
Bermuda Run

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 156 Pinewood Lane Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1538 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath End unit Townhome for Rent - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath end unit townhome in Kinderton Village for rent NOW! This unit has the master on the main floor with a huge closet! Unit has beautiful laminate flooring on bottom floor, carpet in upstairs bedrooms. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Living room has gas logs. Unit has loft on upstairs. Unit has beautiful patio looking over pond! Access to community amentities- pool, clubhouse, etc. Call us today! 336-378-6006.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4652297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 Pinewood Lane Unit 103 have any available units?
156 Pinewood Lane Unit 103 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 156 Pinewood Lane Unit 103 have?
Some of 156 Pinewood Lane Unit 103's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 156 Pinewood Lane Unit 103 currently offering any rent specials?
156 Pinewood Lane Unit 103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 Pinewood Lane Unit 103 pet-friendly?
No, 156 Pinewood Lane Unit 103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bermuda Run.
Does 156 Pinewood Lane Unit 103 offer parking?
No, 156 Pinewood Lane Unit 103 does not offer parking.
Does 156 Pinewood Lane Unit 103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 156 Pinewood Lane Unit 103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 Pinewood Lane Unit 103 have a pool?
Yes, 156 Pinewood Lane Unit 103 has a pool.
Does 156 Pinewood Lane Unit 103 have accessible units?
No, 156 Pinewood Lane Unit 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 156 Pinewood Lane Unit 103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 156 Pinewood Lane Unit 103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 156 Pinewood Lane Unit 103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 156 Pinewood Lane Unit 103 does not have units with air conditioning.
