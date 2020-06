Amenities

Three Bedroom in Popular Bermuda Run. MUST SEE! - UPDATED 1-Level Maisonnette Ranch Design!



Beautiful views- Private Front Scenery and 2 car carport. Rear view of Lush Putting Green and natural landscaping. Easily accessible to country club and post office!



Open floorplan- Kitchen features Granite, Stainless Steel Appliances and Breakfast Area. Large Spacious Family Room with Built-Ins and Floor to Ceiling Windows, Dining Room, Spacious Bedrooms!



Estimate 1900-2000 sq. ft.



No pets allowed at this property.



Our office hours are 8:30-5:00 Monday through Friday. We will be glad to answer any questions that you may have. We can make arrangements for you to see the home as well. (336) 722-6133

T. E. Johnson & Sons Property Management



Beware of Scams- we will never ask you to wire money



