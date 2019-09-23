All apartments in Belmont
680 Childers Street
Last updated September 23 2019 at 7:12 AM

680 Childers Street

680 Childers Street · No Longer Available
Location

680 Childers Street, Belmont, NC 28012

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled 3 bed ranch home, walking distance to Belmont downtown, less than 6 miles to the airport, and about 7 miles to the white water center. Dog/cat friendly. Available September! Quartz kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliance package, vinyl plank flooring, interior doors, lighting fixtures, door fixtures, interior/exterior paint, carpeting, Concrete driveway and walkway. Complete bathroom remodel. Custom tile tub/shower surround, new cabinet/countertop, shower niches, toilet, sink, mirror and lighting. Custom built solid wood kitchen cabinets. New kitchen counter backsplash! DEEP kitchen stainless sink! 25ft deep garage with workshop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 680 Childers Street have any available units?
680 Childers Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, NC.
What amenities does 680 Childers Street have?
Some of 680 Childers Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 680 Childers Street currently offering any rent specials?
680 Childers Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 680 Childers Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 680 Childers Street is pet friendly.
Does 680 Childers Street offer parking?
Yes, 680 Childers Street offers parking.
Does 680 Childers Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 680 Childers Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 680 Childers Street have a pool?
No, 680 Childers Street does not have a pool.
Does 680 Childers Street have accessible units?
No, 680 Childers Street does not have accessible units.
Does 680 Childers Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 680 Childers Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 680 Childers Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 680 Childers Street does not have units with air conditioning.
