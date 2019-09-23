680 Childers Street

Amenities
Beautifully remodeled 3 bed ranch home, walking distance to Belmont downtown, less than 6 miles to the airport, and about 7 miles to the white water center. Dog/cat friendly. Available September! Quartz kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliance package, vinyl plank flooring, interior doors, lighting fixtures, door fixtures, interior/exterior paint, carpeting, Concrete driveway and walkway. Complete bathroom remodel. Custom tile tub/shower surround, new cabinet/countertop, shower niches, toilet, sink, mirror and lighting. Custom built solid wood kitchen cabinets. New kitchen counter backsplash! DEEP kitchen stainless sink! 25ft deep garage with workshop.