Home
/
Belmont, NC
/
4066 Belle Meade Cir
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4066 Belle Meade Cir

4066 Belle Meade Circle · No Longer Available
Belmont
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Garage
Pet Friendly Places
Location

4066 Belle Meade Circle, Belmont, NC 28012

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
garage
guest suite
- Full brick home on .46 acres prof landscaped to perfection for privacy! This open concept home features a guest suite w/ en suite bath on main floor. Hardwood floors lead you through most of the main floor inc the office w/ folding glass doors & extensive moldings, dining room, great room w/ gas log fireplace, & kitchen! Gourmet kitchen has granite counters, smooth top electric cook top plus wall oven/microwave. Laundry room on main floor has ceramic tile flooring. Relax on the paved patio in the beautiful back yard or walk out to the fire pit area for more coverage w/ trees. Did I mention the in-ground irrigation? 2018 brought a new roof, new interior paint throughout and new carpet throughout! Dishwasher and disposal also newer! Plantation shutters offer a warm charm. Upstairs enjoy the use of two recreational rooms ion addition to the two guest rooms, each with walk-in closet sharing a hall bath and the owner suite w/ tray ceiling, walk-in closet, and glamorous en suite. Over-sized 3-car garage! Great transitional home for a large family wanting a 6-month lease. Call to view today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4708088)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

