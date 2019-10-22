All apartments in Belmont
250 Nixon Rd
250 Nixon Rd

250 Nixon Road · No Longer Available
Location

250 Nixon Road, Belmont, NC 28012

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This warm and inviting 2 Bedroom 1 Bath condo in Southwood Arms has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features include VENEER floors throughout the main level, GRANITE countertops, and all MAJOR APPLIANCES! Conveniently located close to Food, Drink, and small Shopping.!! CLEAN and READY to move in!! Shared laundry facility on premises.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 Nixon Rd have any available units?
250 Nixon Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, NC.
Is 250 Nixon Rd currently offering any rent specials?
250 Nixon Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 Nixon Rd pet-friendly?
No, 250 Nixon Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont.
Does 250 Nixon Rd offer parking?
No, 250 Nixon Rd does not offer parking.
Does 250 Nixon Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 Nixon Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 Nixon Rd have a pool?
No, 250 Nixon Rd does not have a pool.
Does 250 Nixon Rd have accessible units?
No, 250 Nixon Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 250 Nixon Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 250 Nixon Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 250 Nixon Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 250 Nixon Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
