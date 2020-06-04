All apartments in Belmont
121 Morgans Branch Road
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:30 PM

121 Morgans Branch Road

121 Morgans Branch Rd · No Longer Available
Belmont
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Garage
Location

121 Morgans Branch Rd, Belmont, NC 28012

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to your beautiful new home! Easy access to Lake Wylie! This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Morgan's Branch has beautiful 42" painted linen kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliance, granite countertops, and gas cooking. The large, open family room is equipped with natural gas logs. The elegant butler's pantry makes entertaining a breeze. Upstairs are 2 large secondary bedrooms with walk-in closest. The master's suite has a wonderful private bathroom with stand up shower and granite counter tops. Don't miss the large bonus room at the end of the hall. It's a great space for entertaining or a movie night. No cats allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Morgans Branch Road have any available units?
121 Morgans Branch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, NC.
What amenities does 121 Morgans Branch Road have?
Some of 121 Morgans Branch Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Morgans Branch Road currently offering any rent specials?
121 Morgans Branch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Morgans Branch Road pet-friendly?
No, 121 Morgans Branch Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont.
Does 121 Morgans Branch Road offer parking?
Yes, 121 Morgans Branch Road offers parking.
Does 121 Morgans Branch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Morgans Branch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Morgans Branch Road have a pool?
No, 121 Morgans Branch Road does not have a pool.
Does 121 Morgans Branch Road have accessible units?
No, 121 Morgans Branch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Morgans Branch Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 Morgans Branch Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Morgans Branch Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 Morgans Branch Road does not have units with air conditioning.
