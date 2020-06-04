121 Morgans Branch Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Welcome to your beautiful new home! Easy access to Lake Wylie! This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Morgan's Branch has beautiful 42" painted linen kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliance, granite countertops, and gas cooking. The large, open family room is equipped with natural gas logs. The elegant butler's pantry makes entertaining a breeze. Upstairs are 2 large secondary bedrooms with walk-in closest. The master's suite has a wonderful private bathroom with stand up shower and granite counter tops. Don't miss the large bonus room at the end of the hall. It's a great space for entertaining or a movie night. No cats allowed.