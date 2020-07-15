63 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ayden, NC
823 Nc 102
823 NC 102 E, Ayden, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1042 sqft
Three Bedroom, 2 Bath Brick Ranch. New flooring and fresh paint. Carport with storage closet. Fenced rear yard. Small pets negotiable.
452 Snow Hill Street
452 Snow Hill Street, Ayden, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Results within 5 miles of Ayden
1008 Trinity Drive
1008 Trinity Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1741 sqft
Great location for this Craftsman-style home in Colony Woods. This home has been freshly painted inside and out.
301 South Square Drive
301 South Square Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1716 sqft
This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath duplex has been well maintained and updated with laminate wood floors downstairs, neutral paint colors and carpet upstairs. The fenced in backyard features a pergola and fire pit. Rental includes washer and dryer.
4263 Dudleys Grants Drive
4263 Dudleys Grant Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1494 sqft
End Unit in Dudley's Grant available August 1st! 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 bath! This unit will go fast so schedule your appointment today!
3601 Taberna Drive
3601 Taberna Drive, Pitt County, NC
Great floor plan with 3br. down and one bedroom, bonus room and full bath upstairs!Large MBR and wallk-in closet. Three baths in all. Big eat-in kitchen with bar. Huge walk-in attic storage. Front porch, raised patio. Fenced back yard. Dbl.
2621 Rhinestone Drive
2621 Rhinestone Drive, Pitt County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1633 sqft
Bill Clark Homes The Wyatt Plan expanded.
912 Corbett St
912 Corbett Street, Winterville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1925 sqft
This house is a Must See!!! Perfect location inside the Clevewood Subdivision in Winterville in a safe family neighborhood. Just on the outskirts of Greenville.
1617 Thayer Drive
1617 Thayer Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1291 sqft
Ideal for Corporate rental; only need your personal possessions and move in, fully furnished.
2506 Bentley Drive
2506 Bentley Dr, Winterville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1296 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath newly renovated has fresh paint and new wood flooring throughout. The kitchen and breakfast nook are attached to the living room that has a vaulted ceiling and a gas fireplace.
4267 Dudleys Grant Drive
4267 Dudleys Grant Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in cul de sac at the rear of Dudleys Grant, with eat in kitchen, large living room with hardwood floors and large patio. Large walk in closet in primary bedroom. Washer and dryer included. Assigned parking.
4461 Galway Drive
4461 Galway Drive, Greenville, NC
Results within 10 miles of Ayden
The Heritage at Arlington Apartment Homes
2700 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1290 sqft
Comfortable homes in a gated community with a fitness center, theater, and saltwater pool. Homes feature private balconies and granite countertops. Walking distance from East Carolina University's Health Sciences Campus.
1000 Spring Forest Rd #B
1000 Spring Forest Rd, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1260 sqft
ICE AND SNOW CONDITIONS: During inclement weather, we recommend you take safety precautions.
Legacy at Fire Tower
4140 Bayswater Court, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1440 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Greenville's FIRST smart apartment community - The Legacy at Fire Tower.
Waterford Place Apartments
2794 Stantonsburg Road, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,044
1252 sqft
Homes with intrusion alarms, built-in microwaves, and dishwashers, in a pet-friendly community that has sparkling pools and a fully equipped business center. East Carolina University's Health Sciences Campus is a short drive away.
Tar River University
401 S. Harding St.
401 Harding Street, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
- Rent a home everyone loves! Grid houses in walking distance to ECU Make your Life easy, your friends jealous, your parents proud. Our goal is to have our residents love their home and the service we provide so much, they never want to leave.
120 H Chandler Drive
120 H Chandler Dr, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1494 sqft
120 H Chandler Drive Available 08/07/20 COMING SOON--AUGUST 2020 KARRINGTON CROSSING - This beautiful 3 BR 2.5 Bath located in desired Karrington Crossing. It is close to the medical district and perfectly located for dining and shopping.
Skinnerville - Riverdale - Greenville Heights
413 W. 3rd Street
413 W 3rd St, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1400 sqft
413 W. 3rd Street Available 08/07/20 AVAILABLE FALL 2020- RENOVATED MUST SEE HOME - 3 bedroom 2 bath located within walking distance to uptown. This home has been renovated completely.
202 Crestline Blvd
202 Crestline Boulevard, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1350 sqft
Professionally Managed by iDeal Property Management Group, LLC Available for sublease as is call office for details! This sublease has a 5 month remaining lease, an additional year lease is required at the time of signing for the sublease.
Tar River University
1102 E. 4th St.
1102 E 4th St, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
- Rent a home everyone loves! Grid houses in walking distance to ECU Make your Life easy, your friends jealous, your parents proud. Our goal is to have our residents love their home and the service we provide so much, they never want to leave.
2205 Dovedale Drive
2205 B Dovedale Dr, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1564 sqft
Spacious home built by Cherry Construction. 3 bedrooms, 3 baths with ceramic tile flooring. Granite countertop and bar in kitchen. Whirlpool, separate shower and double vanity in master bath. One car garage for added security and convenience.
1000 W Wright Rd
1000 West Wright Road, Greenville, NC
Available 09/07/20 PRELEASING FOR THE FALL! Call for details. This is a beautiful spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home within walking and driving distance of ECU Campus.
1806 Sulgrave Rd.
1806 Sulgrave Road, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
COMING SOON-AUGUST 2020--CLOSE TO ECU STADIUM - COMING SOON--AUGUST 2020 3BR /2BA Brick Ranch with attached garage located with in walking distance to the ECU stadium.