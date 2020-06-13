/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:34 AM
20 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Goldsboro, NC
Last updated June 13 at 12:52am
23 Units Available
Legacy at Berkeley Place
105 Fallin Blvd, Goldsboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1443 sqft
Just minutes from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookup, and ice maker. Luxury community includes 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and car wash area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Reserve at Bradbury Place
560 W New Hope Rd, Goldsboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1272 sqft
Prime location close to Seymour Johnson AFB, Wayne Memorial and Cherry Hospital. one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stylish floor plans and modern finishes. Multi-media theater and fully-equipped fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
402 N Leslie St
402 North Leslie Street, Goldsboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1620 sqft
402 North Leslie Street Goldsboro NC 27530 - $950.00 Rent per Month Single Family Rental Home 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths Refrigerator and Range Included Available For Rent Now (RLNE5845353)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
806 Orchard St
806 West Orchard Street, Goldsboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$775
806 Orchard St.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
159 Oxford Drive
159 Oxford Drive, Goldsboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1417 sqft
Stunning 3 BR, 2 BA Townhouse *Convenient Location in Oxford Square* FULLY FURNISHED - SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE - *ASK ABOUT DOING A SHORT-TERM LEASE* STUNNING 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Townhouse in newly developed Oxford Square.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
808 Pittman Street
808 South Pittman Street, Goldsboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1254 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in Goldsboro. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included.
Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
139 Woods Mill Road
139 Woods Mill Road, Goldsboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2310 sqft
139 Woods Mill - This is a great home in a great, established neighborhood! Located just minutes from base in the Hunters Creek subdivision, this property has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large bonus room, a formal dining room, and a Florida room
Results within 1 mile of Goldsboro
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
113 Redfield Place
113 Redfield Pl, Wayne County, NC
113 Redfield Place Available 07/10/20 113 Redfield - Beautiful southern style 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with large front and back porches. Hardwoods throughout the bottom floor living area with open floor plan. Kitchen is a chef's dream.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
476 Riverbend Road
476 Riverbend Road, Wayne County, NC
Brick house w/TONS of living space. DOWNSTRS features split floor plan w/ beautiful master suite thatopens to deck, master bath w/ sep shower & garden tub. LivingRm w/ tray ceiling & FP.
Last updated March 10 at 02:00pm
1 Unit Available
3163 U.S. 117
3163 US Route 117, Wayne County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1368 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! 3 bed, 1.5 bath home with laminate flooring throughout. W/D hookup and large yard. Please call our office with any questions or to schedule a showing. (919)778-8114 Contact us to schedule a showing.
Results within 5 miles of Goldsboro
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
115 Apple Tree Lane
115 Apple Tree Lane, Wayne County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
2447 sqft
115 Apple Tree Lane Available 07/08/20 Orchard Heights - Executive home with a huge, gorgeous, gourmet kitchen! Beautiful formal dining room, spacious greatroom with gas log fireplace and cathederal ceilings.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
103 Clovis Court
103 Clovis Court, Wayne County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2310 sqft
- Beautiful home in Lancaster Pointe. Easy commute to Seymour Johnson AFB. Large, open living area. Fireplace in living room. Great kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, pantry and large center island that looks over living room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
201 Wingspread Drive
201 Wingspread Drive, Wayne County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1250 sqft
201 Wingspread Drive Goldsboro NC 27530 - Wingspread Subdivision Single Family Rental Home with Approximately 1,250 Square Feet 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths Double Garage and Back Deck Fenced Back Yard Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
415 Planters Ridge Drive
415 Planters Ridge Drive, Wayne County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
2030 sqft
Available August 10th. Located in a Well Established Community in the CBA School District. This Primrose Plan Features 3 Bedrooms (all bedrooms on the 2nd floor) , 2.
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
102 Lauren Place
102 Lauren Place, Wayne County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1373 sqft
102 Lauren Place Available 06/01/20 102 Lauren Place - Looking for a huge fenced yard with lots of privacy? This property has that and a whole lot more! Located just ten miles from base, this 3 bedroom/2 bathroom boasts an open floor plan with a
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
7001 Comet Dr.
7001 Comet Drive, Mar-Mac, NC
3 Bedrooms
$750
7001 Comet Drive - 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home. The kitchen includes the electric stove. There is also a living room and dining area. The laundry hook ups are in the storage room in the garage.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
303 Dobbs Drive
303 Dobbs Drive, Walnut Creek, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1706 sqft
303 Dobbs Drive - Don't miss out on this brick beauty! Gorgeous updated home in Dobbs Court Subdivision featuring a beautiful stone wall in the living room, large open dining room connected to a spacious kitchen with center island, and large sunroom
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
212 Tina Avenue
212 Tina Avenue, Pikeville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1530 sqft
Fantastic 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home With Fenced Back Yard in Pikeville NC - Single Family Rental Home Approximately 1,530 Square Feet 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Range Included Carport Fenced Back Yard Pets Allowed With Owner
Results within 10 miles of Goldsboro
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
818 Lassiter Rd. ***GAS HEAT***
818 Lassiter Road, Wayne County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1307 sqft
818 Lassiter Rd.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
211 Willowbrook Drive
211 Willowbrook Drive, Wayne County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1520 sqft
211 Willowbrook Drive Available 07/10/20 211 Willowbrook - This absolutely beautiful property is a must-see! Three bedrooms, two baths and an unfinished bonus room for extra storage.