Apartment List
/
NC
/
piney green
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:28 PM

104 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Piney Green, NC

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
17 Walnut Drive
17 Walnut Drive, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Honey, stop the car! This adorable home is very spacious and has recently received a complete over hall to the kitchen, dining and family rooms. From the large covered front porch to the over sized screened in back patio, this home has it all...

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2606 Brookfield Drive
2606 Brookfield Drive, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with vaulted ceilings in living room, spacious kitchen with dining area, breakfast bar & lots of cabinets, storage shed, patio , bonus room & large back yard.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
109 Skipping Stone Lane
109 Skipping Stone Ln, Piney Green, NC
Your going to LOVE this 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home Convenient to Camp Lejeune & local beaches! Large covered Front Porch to welcome your family and guests. Spacious Living Room w/ fireplace and laminate hardwood floors.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
805 Ashley Meadow Lane
805 Ashley Meadow Ln, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1863 sqft
Welcome to Hidden Oaks Subdivision in Hunters Creek! Home features an open floor plan & vaulted ceilings throughout. The kitchen has a large island, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
106 Browning Court
106 Browning Court, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1804 sqft
Beautiful home located Off Highway 24 in Hunters Trail area of Midway Park. Three bedroom with a bonus room and 3 full bathrooms. Great location close to Camp Lejeune main gate, Piney Green gate, shopping, and schools. Large deck off the back.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
112 Yellowwood Drive
112 Yellowood Drive, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
$125 off first month's rent! Nice split-floor plan home with vaulted ceiling in living room, dining room with fireplace, and large master bedroom with private bath. $40 nonrefundable application fee per each applicant over the age of 18.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
153 Dockside Drive
153 Dockside Drive, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1621 sqft
What a great ranch style home snuggled among the trees in the popular Hunters Creek @ The Landing area. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings that include living room, family room , kitchen and 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
802 Tuscarora Trail
802 Tuscarora Trail, Piney Green, NC
Welcome home to this stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located in the desirable neighborhood of Towne Point! The first floor is equipped with beautiful laminate flooring in the living, dining, and kitchen area.

1 of 9

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
418 Eucalyptus Lane
418 Eucalyptus Lane, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
A great home waiting just for you! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has many wonderful features: a fireplace, deck, eat-in kitchen, beautiful laminate floors, garage, and a fenced-in yard, and is perfectly situated in a cul-de-sac.

1 of 12

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
104 Mulberry Lane
104 Mulberry Lane, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$800
Adorable 3 bedroom house that looks absolutely fabulous on the interior. This home includes newer interior paint job, newer appliances, attached garage, fenced in back yard, and so much more.

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2656 Idlebrook Circle
2656 Idlebrook Circle, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$952
1132 sqft
2656 Idlebrook Circle Available 05/06/20 FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT FREE!! - **FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT FREE!!!!! 2656 Idlebrook is a perfect place to call home.

1 of 32

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
2439 Saddleridge Drive
2439 Saddle Ridge Drive, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1305 sqft
Welcome to Foxcroft! Close to Camp Lejeune, minutes from shopping and schools. 3 bedroom 2 bath home with fenced in back yard. Pet restrictions (please call for details). Call for your appointment today!!

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
6 Collins Drive
6 Collins Drive, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$805
1350 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home with large fenced in back yard and over sized deck. Hardwood floors have been re-finished. Eat-in kitchen, living room and spacious den area. Within running or cycling distance to base. Call and schedule your showing today.

1 of 23

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
109 Corral Way
109 Corral Way, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
109 Corral Way Available 11/15/19 Gorgeous 3Bed/2 Full Bath Home ~ 109 Corral Way - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home Located In The Beautiful Horse Creek Farms Subdivision Less Than 3 Miles From The Camp Lejeune Piney Green Gate!! Interior

1 of 19

Last updated August 20 at 10:27pm
1 Unit Available
201 Rosewood Circle
201 Rosewood Cir, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1460 sqft
Come take a look at this charming three bedroom home with two full bathrooms, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, dining area, luxurious master suite, two car garage and a lot of fenced, green space to play....

1 of 25

Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
129 Broadleaf Drive
129 Broadleaf Drive, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$800
Come see this spacious three bedroom two bath in Aragona Village. Conveniently located near schools, shopping and more. This unique home has a large bonus room and sunroom. Enjoy the great backyard and a large shed for storage!

1 of 12

Last updated December 28 at 08:57pm
1 Unit Available
102 Rivendale Drive
102 Rivendale Drive, Piney Green, NC
This beautiful home has 4 large bedrooms, with the master downstairs, 2 1/2 baths, and immaculate inside and out!! Huge fenced in yard with a screened in porch and a patio, and the lot is over an acre.
Results within 1 mile of Piney Green

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
639 Shadowridge Road
639 Shadowridge Road, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1416 sqft
639 Shadowridge Road Available 07/15/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 and a Half Bath Home - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has ample space and can easily become the home you have always wanted.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
335 W. Frances Street
335 West Frances Street, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$775
335 W. Frances Street Available 07/02/20 Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex With A Bonus Room, Centrally Located, Pets Negotiable - Great three bedroom two bath town house with a bonus room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
804 Huff Drive
804 Huff Drive, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,073
1373 sqft
804 Huff Drive Available 07/13/20 Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Centrally Located, Pets Negotiable - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Jacksonville! Centrally located so its just minutes to Camp Lejeune Main Gate, other area

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
200 E Lakeridge Landing
200 Lakeridge Landing East, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$995
Centrally located in the heart of Jacksonville, close to almost everything. Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Pet friendly. Fenced in backyard. Schedule your showing today.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
106 Knight Place
106 Knight Place, Pumpkin Center, NC
3 Bedrooms
$725
1092 sqft
Great three bedroom one and a half bath home located just off Piney Green Road. Just a short drive to Camp Lejeune Piney Green Gate, area beaches, shopping and restaurants.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
405 Scotsdale Drive
405 Scottsdale Drive, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Talk about Amazing!! This 3 bedrooms 2 bath home offers formal living room, dining room, large family room and kitchen with breakfast area. Home has been well kept and you will not be disappointed with this home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
207 Sands Court
207 Sands Court, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,047
1650 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the Brynn Marr Subdivision. This property is just a short drive to the area bases, shopping and fine dining. Thecovered front porch is wonderful on those rainy days.

Similar Pages

Piney Green 1 BedroomsPiney Green 2 BedroomsPiney Green 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPiney Green 3 Bedrooms
Piney Green Apartments with BalconyPiney Green Apartments with GaragePiney Green Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPiney Green Apartments with Parking
Piney Green Apartments with Washer-DryerPiney Green Dog Friendly ApartmentsPiney Green Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCJacksonville, NCNew Bern, NCNorthchase, NCHampstead, NCSneads Ferry, NCKings Grant, NC
Beaufort, NCWinterville, NCNewport, NCHavelock, NCEmerald Isle, NCJames City, NCSwansboro, NC
Murraysville, NCRiver Bend, NCSkippers Corner, NCMorehead City, NCFairfield Harbour, NCHalf Moon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community CollegeCraven Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington
Pitt Community College