3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:28 PM
104 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Piney Green, NC
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
17 Walnut Drive
17 Walnut Drive, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Honey, stop the car! This adorable home is very spacious and has recently received a complete over hall to the kitchen, dining and family rooms. From the large covered front porch to the over sized screened in back patio, this home has it all...
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2606 Brookfield Drive
2606 Brookfield Drive, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with vaulted ceilings in living room, spacious kitchen with dining area, breakfast bar & lots of cabinets, storage shed, patio , bonus room & large back yard.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
109 Skipping Stone Lane
109 Skipping Stone Ln, Piney Green, NC
Your going to LOVE this 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home Convenient to Camp Lejeune & local beaches! Large covered Front Porch to welcome your family and guests. Spacious Living Room w/ fireplace and laminate hardwood floors.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
805 Ashley Meadow Lane
805 Ashley Meadow Ln, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1863 sqft
Welcome to Hidden Oaks Subdivision in Hunters Creek! Home features an open floor plan & vaulted ceilings throughout. The kitchen has a large island, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
106 Browning Court
106 Browning Court, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1804 sqft
Beautiful home located Off Highway 24 in Hunters Trail area of Midway Park. Three bedroom with a bonus room and 3 full bathrooms. Great location close to Camp Lejeune main gate, Piney Green gate, shopping, and schools. Large deck off the back.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
112 Yellowwood Drive
112 Yellowood Drive, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
$125 off first month's rent! Nice split-floor plan home with vaulted ceiling in living room, dining room with fireplace, and large master bedroom with private bath. $40 nonrefundable application fee per each applicant over the age of 18.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
153 Dockside Drive
153 Dockside Drive, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1621 sqft
What a great ranch style home snuggled among the trees in the popular Hunters Creek @ The Landing area. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings that include living room, family room , kitchen and 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
802 Tuscarora Trail
802 Tuscarora Trail, Piney Green, NC
Welcome home to this stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located in the desirable neighborhood of Towne Point! The first floor is equipped with beautiful laminate flooring in the living, dining, and kitchen area.
1 of 9
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
418 Eucalyptus Lane
418 Eucalyptus Lane, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
A great home waiting just for you! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has many wonderful features: a fireplace, deck, eat-in kitchen, beautiful laminate floors, garage, and a fenced-in yard, and is perfectly situated in a cul-de-sac.
1 of 12
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
104 Mulberry Lane
104 Mulberry Lane, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$800
Adorable 3 bedroom house that looks absolutely fabulous on the interior. This home includes newer interior paint job, newer appliances, attached garage, fenced in back yard, and so much more.
1 of 25
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2656 Idlebrook Circle
2656 Idlebrook Circle, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$952
1132 sqft
2656 Idlebrook Circle Available 05/06/20 FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT FREE!! - **FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT FREE!!!!! 2656 Idlebrook is a perfect place to call home.
1 of 32
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
2439 Saddleridge Drive
2439 Saddle Ridge Drive, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1305 sqft
Welcome to Foxcroft! Close to Camp Lejeune, minutes from shopping and schools. 3 bedroom 2 bath home with fenced in back yard. Pet restrictions (please call for details). Call for your appointment today!!
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
6 Collins Drive
6 Collins Drive, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$805
1350 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home with large fenced in back yard and over sized deck. Hardwood floors have been re-finished. Eat-in kitchen, living room and spacious den area. Within running or cycling distance to base. Call and schedule your showing today.
1 of 23
Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
109 Corral Way
109 Corral Way, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
109 Corral Way Available 11/15/19 Gorgeous 3Bed/2 Full Bath Home ~ 109 Corral Way - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home Located In The Beautiful Horse Creek Farms Subdivision Less Than 3 Miles From The Camp Lejeune Piney Green Gate!! Interior
1 of 19
Last updated August 20 at 10:27pm
1 Unit Available
201 Rosewood Circle
201 Rosewood Cir, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1460 sqft
Come take a look at this charming three bedroom home with two full bathrooms, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, dining area, luxurious master suite, two car garage and a lot of fenced, green space to play....
1 of 25
Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
129 Broadleaf Drive
129 Broadleaf Drive, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$800
Come see this spacious three bedroom two bath in Aragona Village. Conveniently located near schools, shopping and more. This unique home has a large bonus room and sunroom. Enjoy the great backyard and a large shed for storage!
1 of 12
Last updated December 28 at 08:57pm
1 Unit Available
102 Rivendale Drive
102 Rivendale Drive, Piney Green, NC
This beautiful home has 4 large bedrooms, with the master downstairs, 2 1/2 baths, and immaculate inside and out!! Huge fenced in yard with a screened in porch and a patio, and the lot is over an acre.
Results within 1 mile of Piney Green
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
639 Shadowridge Road
639 Shadowridge Road, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1416 sqft
639 Shadowridge Road Available 07/15/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 and a Half Bath Home - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has ample space and can easily become the home you have always wanted.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
335 W. Frances Street
335 West Frances Street, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$775
335 W. Frances Street Available 07/02/20 Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex With A Bonus Room, Centrally Located, Pets Negotiable - Great three bedroom two bath town house with a bonus room.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
804 Huff Drive
804 Huff Drive, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,073
1373 sqft
804 Huff Drive Available 07/13/20 Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Centrally Located, Pets Negotiable - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Jacksonville! Centrally located so its just minutes to Camp Lejeune Main Gate, other area
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
200 E Lakeridge Landing
200 Lakeridge Landing East, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$995
Centrally located in the heart of Jacksonville, close to almost everything. Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Pet friendly. Fenced in backyard. Schedule your showing today.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
106 Knight Place
106 Knight Place, Pumpkin Center, NC
3 Bedrooms
$725
1092 sqft
Great three bedroom one and a half bath home located just off Piney Green Road. Just a short drive to Camp Lejeune Piney Green Gate, area beaches, shopping and restaurants.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
405 Scotsdale Drive
405 Scottsdale Drive, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Talk about Amazing!! This 3 bedrooms 2 bath home offers formal living room, dining room, large family room and kitchen with breakfast area. Home has been well kept and you will not be disappointed with this home.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
207 Sands Court
207 Sands Court, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,047
1650 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the Brynn Marr Subdivision. This property is just a short drive to the area bases, shopping and fine dining. Thecovered front porch is wonderful on those rainy days.
