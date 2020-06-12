/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM
38 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Havelock, NC
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
103 Pirates Lane
103 Pirates Lane, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$890
103 Pirates Lane Available 07/07/20 3 bedroom Home Located Conveniently in Havelock - Available 7/7/2020 This College Park Subdivision 3 bedroom home is right where you need it to be in Havelock.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Havelock
1 Unit Available
219 Bryan Street
219 Bryan Street, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1700 sqft
219 Bryan Street, Havelock, NC - Property Id: 294412 NO PETS/ NO SMOKING! COMPLETELY RENOVATED 3 bedroom 1 full bath home in the heart of Havelock.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
115 Manchester Rd
115 Manchester Road, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1450 sqft
115 Manchester Rd Available 07/08/20 Desired Westbrooke Home in Havelock - Available 7/8/2020 Beautiful single family home located close to base and shopping. Large living room with gas fireplace and ceiling fan.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
512 Cougar Place
512 Cougar Place, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$965
1100 sqft
Available 7/1/20203 bedroom house with a living room and fireplace, dining room, kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Chain link fence yard. Large sized yard. No smoking in house. No Pets.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
425 Rams Road
425 Rams Road, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$915
1100 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that offers a spacious living room with fireplace to cozy up next to on those chilly winter nights. Equipped eat-in kitchen that gives you lots of storage and counter space includes range and refrigerator.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
914 Gum Branch Court
914 Gum Branch Court, Havelock, NC
Spacious home in Havelock with fenced back yard, fireplace, 2 car garage and more! Ready for move in July 15 2020, this home features 4 bedrooms with a bonus room that could be 5th, 2 bathrooms, living room with gas fireplace, dining room and eat in
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
114 Apache Tr
114 Apache Trail, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$890
1275 sqft
114 Apache Tr Available 04/07/20 Townhouse Located Conveniently Near Base - This end unit 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse will take your breath away! Great location! Close to MCAS Cherry Point, schools, beaches and shopping.
1 of 4
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
301 Tall Pine Rd
301 Tall Pine Road, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$995
1114 sqft
301 Tall Pine Road - Three bedroom house with an attached garage, has an energy efficient heat pump, screened porch & dishwasher.
1 of 10
Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
104 Apache Trail
104 Apache Trail, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1276 sqft
Great location! 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome close to Cherry Point, local schools, beaches and shopping! Home features a fully equipped kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Extra storage and on site parking.
1 of 11
Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
405 Cottonwood Court
405 Cottonwood Lane, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1700 sqft
4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms home available in Southern Terrace! The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a full bathroom. Living room with gas burning fireplace and strategically spaced ceiling fans throughout the home.
Results within 5 miles of Havelock
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cherry Branch
1 Unit Available
403 Jacqueline Dr
403 Jacqueline Drive, Craven County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1500 sqft
403 Jacqueline Dr Available 08/07/20 Beautiful Family Home in Cherry Branch! - Available 8/7/2020 This ranch style home offers you an open floor plan and large living room (20x16), dining area (10x10).
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cherry Branch
1 Unit Available
202 War Admiral Dr.
202 War Admiral Drive, Craven County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
2000 sqft
Cherry Branch Neighborhood - Don't miss this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the desirable Cherry Branch neighborhood. This home features full use of the amenities in Cherry Branch including the pool, basketball courts, ect.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5441 County Line Rd
5441 County Line Road, Craven County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1198 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5441 County Line Rd in Craven County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Cherry Branch
1 Unit Available
101 War Admiral Drive
101 War Admiral Drive, Craven County, NC
Just a minutes walk to the Cherry Branch Clubhouse with playground, pool and more this home is sure to please inside and out! Home features a lovely manicured outdoor oasis featuring beautiful plants and fruit treats, a covered outdoor patio area
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
101 Kenmore Court
101 Kenmore Court, Craven County, NC
Available 11/9/204 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. As you enter through the front door, the large open foyer welcomes you. The formal dining room is to your immediate left, the entrance to the dining room is flanked by 2 large pillars.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
202 Sheila Court
202 Sheila Court, Newport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1500 sqft
Available 7/1/2020This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers great luxury with an eat-in kitchen equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, and electric range. The open living room is perfect for entertaining family and friends.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Cherry Branch
1 Unit Available
204 Marie Court
204 Marie Court, Craven County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1900 sqft
Home in the beautiful subdivision Cherry Branch will offer 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The large living room host a gas fireplace, perfect to cozy up net to on those chilly winter nights.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Carolina Pines
1 Unit Available
120 Blackheath Drive
120 Blackheath Drive, Neuse Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
2200 sqft
Available 8/7/2020Beautiful home in the desirable golf community of Carolina Pines will welcome you home to a large living room with high ceilings, fan and gas fireplace.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Carolina Pines
1 Unit Available
122 Blackheath Drive
122 Blackheath Drive, Neuse Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2376 sqft
A MUST-SEE RENTAL in a desirable neighborhood. Convenient downtown to New Bern, Havelock, Cherry Point, and beaches.
1 of 21
Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
Cherry Branch
1 Unit Available
207 Seattle Slew
207 Seattle Slew Drive, Craven County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1350 sqft
207 Seattle Slew Available 03/07/20 Spacious Family Home! - This well built ranch style home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac in the desired Cherry Branch neighborhood.
Results within 10 miles of Havelock
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
503 A Village Green Dive
503 A Village Green Dr, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1446 sqft
Amazing Furnished Bradywine property in Morehead City - Amazing Furnished Bradywine property in Morehead City! The covered front porch welcomes you to step inside this professionally furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome that looks straight out of a
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairfield Harbour
1 Unit Available
4005 Marina Townes
4005 Marina Townes Dr, Fairfield Harbour, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
4005 Marina Townes Available 06/19/20 Gorgeous furnished 3BR/3BA Marina Front Condo - This furnished condo has 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairfield Harbour
1 Unit Available
1426 Mona Passage Court
1426 Mona Passage Court, Fairfield Harbour, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2100 sqft
Beautiful Brick 3 BR/ 2 BA home in Fairfield Harbour - Located on a quiet street this Brick 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home split floor plan in Fairfield Harbour has large rooms with Cathedral ceilings in the Living, Dining and Sunroom.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1606 New Bern St
1606 New Bern Street, Newport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1010 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with separate 2 car garage and large fenced-in yard. House features original hardwood floors throughout, vinyl windows and an updated kitchen.