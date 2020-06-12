/
3 bedroom apartments
27 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sneads Ferry, NC
172 Bumps Creek Rd
172 Bumps Creek Road, Sneads Ferry, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1964 sqft
172 Bumps Creek - Waterfront Home Located on Canal off New River Inlet! - Waterfront home on a short canal in Sneads Ferry, North Carolina! Expansive yard and large home.
102 E Bay Drive
102 Bay Drive, Sneads Ferry, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
102 E Bay Drive Available 07/01/20 Waterfront Townhome including BOAT SLIP and lift in Bayshore Marina! - Enjoy the finest in Waterfront living!! Located in the desirable Bayshore Marina community in Sneads Ferry, this community offers a waterfront
202 Ashton Court
202 Ashton Ct, Sneads Ferry, NC
202 Ashton Court Available 07/22/20 Over 2500 HSF! Back Gate Convenience! Beach! - Absolutely gorgeous home with over 2500 HSF! You will be blown away from the moment you enter.
205 Sailor Street
205 Sailor St, Sneads Ferry, NC
Welcome to coastal living!! This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is breathtaking and offers plenty of space. Spacious rooms, high ceilings, plantation style shutters and an open concept makes the house flow seamlessly.
11 Bay Drive
11 Bay Drive, Sneads Ferry, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This unique home is a boaters dream located in Bayshore Marina.
623 Riva Ridge Road
623 Riva Ridge Road, Sneads Ferry, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2013 sqft
Beautiful home, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with large bonus room blocks from the Escoba Bay recreation center featuring pool, tennis, clubhouse, and equestrian facilities. The community also features a boat dock/ramp.
120 Crabshell Lane
120 Crabshell Lane, Sneads Ferry, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Beautiful, custom three bedroom home nestled into a quiet neighborhood just a hop, skip, and a jump from Bump's Creek! Laminate floors, stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and a covered country front porch are just a few of the many
Results within 1 mile of Sneads Ferry
119 Shellbank Drive
119 Shellbank Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
3041 sqft
This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath is available is Chadwick Shores. This home is over 3,000 sf of heated living space. The kitchen features all appliances as well as an eat in kitchen.
217 Peggy'S Trace
217 Peggys Terrace, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Well Maintained 3 bedroom, 2.
221 Peggy's Trace
221 Peggys Terrace, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1838 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath conveniently located in the Peggys Cove @ Southbridge subdivision. Fenced in back yard, LVP flooring throughout first floor, new carpeting upstairs, 2 car garage. AVAILABLE JULY 15th! 3 Bedroom 2.
345 Chadwick Shores Dr
345 Chadwick Shores Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 05/15/20 WATERFRONT/BOAT DOCK - Property Id: 243659 NO SHOWINGS BEFORE MAY 4 -TO AVOID EXTRA APP FEES REQUEST AN APPLICATION FROM US DO NOT APPLY ON-LINE Older Charming home on Chadwick Bay Located in the gated community of Chadwick
1628 Chadwick Shores Dr
1628 Chadwick Shores Drive, Onslow County, NC
1628 Chadwick Shores Dr Available 06/01/20 Chadwick Shores BIG yard - This lovely home is situated on a big fenced in lot, with a huge entertaining deck and screened porch. Modern kitchen opens to living area.
252 Breakwater Drive
252 Breakwater Dr, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
Talk About Location!! This home is located in a community only minutes from beautiful North Carolina beaches as well as the side gate of Camp Lejeune! Residents will enjoy the sparkling swimming pool, picnic areas.
Results within 5 miles of Sneads Ferry
805 Horace Grant Court
805 Horace Grant Court, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2249 sqft
515 Romper Rd
515 Romper Rd, Onslow County, NC
515 Romper Rd Available 08/01/20 Beautiful home in great neighborhood! - Beautiful home located within minutes to the Stone Bay gate of Camp Lejeune and to our beautiful beaches! Stately 4 BR/ 2.
113 Long Pond Dr.
113 Long Pond Drive, Onslow County, NC
113 Long Pond Dr. Available 07/22/20 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Sneads Ferry - Welcome Home to The Landing at Mill Creek. This fabulous 4 bedroom 2.
432 Bald Cypress Lane
432 Bald Cypress Ln, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1790 sqft
Need tons of storage and want to be close to the beach? Then look no further. . Minutes to Stone Bay and back gate of Camp Lejeune. Open floor plan with beautiful hardwood flooring all thru the first floor.
104 Welcome Way
104 Welcome Way, Onslow County, NC
Welcome Home to The Landing at Everetts Creek. This beautiful home is nearly new and it's going to be love at first sight. Step inside the front door and you will immediately feel welcomed by the nice open design.
308 East Dolphin View
308 East Dolphin View Court, Onslow County, NC
Breathtaking 4 bedroom, 3.
198 Marina Wynd Way
198 Marina Wynd Way, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2238 sqft
5 Grant Circle
5 Grant Circle, Onslow County, NC
Two story, 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in Grantwood subdivision on 1.99 acre lot. Pets negotiable, fees apply. Dixon elementary in the neighborhood, convienent 10 minute drive to MCAS New River and Camp Lejuene, and the beaches of Topsail Island.
Results within 10 miles of Sneads Ferry
510 NC Hwy 17
510 US Highway 17 N, Holly Ridge, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Renovated Home - Town limits Holly Ridge - Renovated three bedroom and two full bath home in Holly Ridge. As you enter this home, you see the beautiful new floors in an open living/dining room area off a galley kitchen.
172 Backfield Place
172 Backfield Place, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1698 sqft
Were you looking for a home that was a short commute to the area beaches as well as Camp Johnson or Stone Bay? This home is located on beautiful corner lot. Step inside to large foyer containing wood laminate flooring.
144 Hines Street, Unit B
144 North Hines Street, Holly Ridge, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1600 sqft
HOLLY RIDGE - Spacious condominium in Holly Ridge; Open floor-plan; Wheelchair accessible unit; all appliances including W/D hookups; solid surface counter-tops; 3 BD's/2 BA on 1st floor; ceiling fans; approx. 1600 sqft.
