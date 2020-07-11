Apartment List
/
NC
/
asheville
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:51 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Asheville, NC with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Asheville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
7 Units Available
East End - Valley Street
Beaucatcher Flats
128 Florence St, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,205
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1141 sqft
This is new territory for those seeking the full Asheville experience - luxury apartment living, with the mountains at your door and the city at your feet.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
40 Units Available
Asheville Exchange
105 Exchange Cir, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1245 sqft
Lease today and get free rent in July!
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
44 Units Available
Hawthorne at Southside
99 Turtle Creek Dr, Asheville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
993 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with granite counters and wood flooring. Two-story floor plans available. Air conditioning and in-unit fireplaces. Community has volleyball, tennis, and racquetball courts. Near Hendersonville Rd.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
16 Units Available
East End - Valley Street
Woodberry
10 Alexander Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$940
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
As a resident of our Asheville apartment community, you'll enjoy a range of high-end amenites from vaulted ceilings and sky lights to fully-equipped kitchens and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
11 Units Available
Grove Park- Sunset
Hawthorne Northside
600 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,265
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1119 sqft
Located in a very walkable neighborhood with easy access to public bus and UNCA shuttle routes. Walk to UNC-Asheville or downtown Asheville for entertainment. Recently renovated and luxury interiors. Pool, yoga studio and more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
16 Units Available
Hawthorne At The Peak
50 Barnwood Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,085
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Airy units with large windows and plenty of natural light. Wooded property with outdoor grills and pool. Community gazebo and sitting area. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
16 Units Available
East End - Valley Street
The Retreat at Hunt Hill
32 Ardmion Park, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$992
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1191 sqft
Stunning scenic views and within walking distance of downtown Asheville. Refreshing pool, on-site gym and luxury clubhouse perfect for socializing and relaxing. Granite counters, hardwood floors, and private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
40 Units Available
Skyland Exchange
12 Sky Exchange Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1255 sqft
Throughout our community of south Asheville apartments, you’ll find amenities that delight around every bend. Whether you’re looking for comfort, relaxation, or productivity, you won’t have to go far from your front door.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
$
30 Units Available
Goldelm at The Views
1680 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
750 sqft
Virtual and Self Guided Tours available Monday – Saturday. Call now for details! Make your move to the modern 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Goldelm at The Views.
Results within 1 mile of Asheville
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
15 Units Available
Riverstone Apartments at Long Shoals
14 Wooster St, Avery Creek, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1202 sqft
Finding the perfect apartment for rent in beautiful Arden, North Carolina has never been easier at Riverstone Apartments at Long Shoals.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
18 Units Available
Ansley at Roberts Lake
100 Roberts Lake Circle, Avery Creek, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,060
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1288 sqft
ADVENTURE STARTS HERELocated only minutes from the city, Ansley at Roberts Lake is the perfect location to experience everything that is Asheville.
Results within 5 miles of Asheville
Verified

1 of 78

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
16 Units Available
Hawthorne at Weaverville
20 Weaver View Cir, Weaverville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,213
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1309 sqft
Lots of amenities near the Blue Ridge Parkway. On-site yoga, pool, business center, playground and bike storage. Interiors include granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a grooming area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Asheville, NC

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Asheville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Asheville apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Asheville 2 BedroomsAsheville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAsheville 3 BedroomsAsheville Accessible ApartmentsAsheville Apartments with Balcony
Asheville Apartments with GarageAsheville Apartments with GymAsheville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAsheville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAsheville Apartments with Parking
Asheville Apartments with PoolAsheville Apartments with Washer-DryerAsheville Dog Friendly ApartmentsAsheville Furnished ApartmentsAsheville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCSpartanburg, SCJohnson City, TNGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SC
Easley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCWeaverville, NCBerea, SC
Etowah, NCGantt, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NCTravelers Rest, SCDunean, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Beverly HillsEast End Valley Street
Downtown Asheville

Apartments Near Colleges

Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Asheville
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Furman