Ashe County, NC
803 Conley Cheek Rd
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

803 Conley Cheek Rd

803 Conley Cheek Road · (336) 846-6800
Location

803 Conley Cheek Road, Ashe County, NC 28626

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 803 Conley Cheek Rd · Avail. now

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
key fob access
internet access
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
internet access
key fob access
1/1 All Inclusive Apartment in Fleetwood with River Access! - This one bedroom and one bathroom basement apartment has tons to offer! This unit features a living room with a large hutch to house the large flat-screen TV along with numerous board games. The small dining area leads into the spacious galley kitchen with a full-size refrigerator, toaster oven, griddle, and Keurig for your use. Off the kitchen is a large walk-in storage room with washer & dryer. The bathroom features a waterfall sink and walk-in shower. Find a queen size bed in the bedroom along with another flat-screen TV.

When there's not a wedding across the street, feel free to enjoy the river! Perfect for relaxing or putting in a kayak. You'll have your own private, keyless entry downstairs. This unit is available furnished. The rental price includes electric utilities, water, WiFi, basic cable, lawn maintenance, and snow removal. For added security, there are exterior cameras on the property. There is a dog and cat located on the property. For that reason, no pets are allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5191305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 Conley Cheek Rd have any available units?
803 Conley Cheek Rd has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 803 Conley Cheek Rd have?
Some of 803 Conley Cheek Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and key fob access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 Conley Cheek Rd currently offering any rent specials?
803 Conley Cheek Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 Conley Cheek Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 803 Conley Cheek Rd is pet friendly.
Does 803 Conley Cheek Rd offer parking?
No, 803 Conley Cheek Rd does not offer parking.
Does 803 Conley Cheek Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 803 Conley Cheek Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 Conley Cheek Rd have a pool?
No, 803 Conley Cheek Rd does not have a pool.
Does 803 Conley Cheek Rd have accessible units?
No, 803 Conley Cheek Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 803 Conley Cheek Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 803 Conley Cheek Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 803 Conley Cheek Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 803 Conley Cheek Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
