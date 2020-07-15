803 Conley Cheek Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly key fob access internet access furnished oven

1/1 All Inclusive Apartment in Fleetwood with River Access! - This one bedroom and one bathroom basement apartment has tons to offer! This unit features a living room with a large hutch to house the large flat-screen TV along with numerous board games. The small dining area leads into the spacious galley kitchen with a full-size refrigerator, toaster oven, griddle, and Keurig for your use. Off the kitchen is a large walk-in storage room with washer & dryer. The bathroom features a waterfall sink and walk-in shower. Find a queen size bed in the bedroom along with another flat-screen TV.



When there's not a wedding across the street, feel free to enjoy the river! Perfect for relaxing or putting in a kayak. You'll have your own private, keyless entry downstairs. This unit is available furnished. The rental price includes electric utilities, water, WiFi, basic cable, lawn maintenance, and snow removal. For added security, there are exterior cameras on the property. There is a dog and cat located on the property. For that reason, no pets are allowed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5191305)