5 Apartments for rent in Abingdon, VA

Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:27 PM
Apartments for rent in Abingdon, VA
316 JONES LANE, UNIT 17
316 Jones Lane, Abingdon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOVELY APARTMENT LOCATED IN THE TOWN OF ABINGDON VIRGINIA, CLOSE TO RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, THE INTERSTATE & OTHER AMENITIES. LARGE LIVING AREA, WITH PLENTY OF CABINET & COUNTER SPACE IN THE KITCHEN, AS WELL AS A PANTRY FOR EXTRA STORAGE NEEDS.
301 Valley St
301 Valley Street Northeast, Abingdon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3101 sqft
Traditional two story home with lots of natural light.
301 Northeast Valley Street
301 Valley St NE, Abingdon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 301 Northeast Valley Street in Abingdon. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Abingdon
15927 PORTERFIELD Highway
15927 Porterfield Hwy, Washington County, VA
Studio
$750
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 15927 PORTERFIELD Highway in Washington County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Abingdon rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,600.
Some of the colleges located in the Abingdon area include East Tennessee State University, and Milligan College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Abingdon from include Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol, Elizabethton, and Boone.