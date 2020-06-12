155 Birkdale Court

Amenities
AVAILABLE RENTAL IN AUGUST - Jefferson Landing Golf Club & Resort - Suite features queen bed, night stand, dresser, Smart Roku TV, WIFI, mini fridge, coffee maker, microwave, linens, full bath. chair, ottoman, 2 bar stools, bar. **Includes electricity, water, lawn care. Price based on 12 month lease. Convenient to downtown West Jefferson, NC. No Smoking. Available nightly, weekly or monthly. CALL for monthly rate! (Advertised pricing based on a 12 month lease.)
Near the New River, Blue Ridge Parkway, and State Parks.
Pets not accepted. No Smoking.
Rent includes WIFI, Electricity ($100 max), trash pick up, water & sewer.