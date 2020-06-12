All apartments in Ashe County
Find more places like 155 Birkdale Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ashe County, NC
/
155 Birkdale Court
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:27 PM

155 Birkdale Court

155 Birkdale Court · (336) 977-2597
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

155 Birkdale Court, Ashe County, NC 28640
Jefferson Landing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit C6-2 · Avail. now

$800

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
microwave
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
AVAILABLE RENTAL IN AUGUST - Jefferson Landing Golf Club & Resort - Suite features queen bed, night stand, dresser, Smart Roku TV, WIFI, mini fridge, coffee maker, microwave, linens, full bath. chair, ottoman, 2 bar stools, bar. **Includes electricity, water, lawn care. Price based on 12 month lease. Convenient to downtown West Jefferson, NC. No Smoking. Available nightly, weekly or monthly. CALL for monthly rate! (Advertised pricing based on a 12 month lease.)

Near the New River, Blue Ridge Parkway, and State Parks.

Pets not accepted. No Smoking.

Rent includes WIFI, Electricity ($100 max), trash pick up, water & sewer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Birkdale Court have any available units?
155 Birkdale Court has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 155 Birkdale Court have?
Some of 155 Birkdale Court's amenities include pet friendly, microwave, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Birkdale Court currently offering any rent specials?
155 Birkdale Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Birkdale Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 155 Birkdale Court is pet friendly.
Does 155 Birkdale Court offer parking?
No, 155 Birkdale Court does not offer parking.
Does 155 Birkdale Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 Birkdale Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Birkdale Court have a pool?
No, 155 Birkdale Court does not have a pool.
Does 155 Birkdale Court have accessible units?
No, 155 Birkdale Court does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Birkdale Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 Birkdale Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 155 Birkdale Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 155 Birkdale Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 155 Birkdale Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Johnson City, TNMooresville, NCHickory, NCKingsport, TNStatesville, NC
Denver, NCElizabethton, TNBristol, VALincolnton, NC
Lenoir, NCNewton, NCAbingdon, VABoone, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Catawba Valley Community CollegeLenoir-Rhyne University
Mitchell Community CollegeEast Tennessee State University
Milligan College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity