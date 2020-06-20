All apartments in Billings
842 Governors

842 Governors Blvd · (406) 839-9355
Location

842 Governors Blvd, Billings, MT 59105
Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 842 Governors · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2668 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
5 Bedroom House with 2 Car Garage in Heights - 5 Bed/ 3 Bath/ 2 Car Garage Home in Billings Heights

Wonderful home features 5 generous bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, formal living room, formal dining room with built in cabinets, breakfast room with enormous pantry, updated kitchen, huge basement family room, laundry room with washer & dryer hookups, 2 car garage, and a double (park like) yard with covered patio and storage shed. The home also has underground sprinkling and central air conditioning.

Pets are considered on a case-by-case basis and will require extra deposit. Each approved pet adds $40 per month per pet in extra rent.

Debizel Property Managers is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

(RLNE1976202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

