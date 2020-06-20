842 Governors

Amenities

5 Bedroom House with 2 Car Garage in Heights - 5 Bed/ 3 Bath/ 2 Car Garage Home in Billings Heights



Wonderful home features 5 generous bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, formal living room, formal dining room with built in cabinets, breakfast room with enormous pantry, updated kitchen, huge basement family room, laundry room with washer & dryer hookups, 2 car garage, and a double (park like) yard with covered patio and storage shed. The home also has underground sprinkling and central air conditioning.



Pets are considered on a case-by-case basis and will require extra deposit. Each approved pet adds $40 per month per pet in extra rent.



Debizel Property Managers is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider



