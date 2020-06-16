All apartments in Billings
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

622 Oakmont #2

622 Oakmont Road · (406) 248-6453
Location

622 Oakmont Road, Billings, MT 59105
Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 7

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This is a nice 2 bdm 1.5 bath condo in a great heights location. It has built in A/C units, laundry hook-ups, water paid, and electric baseboard heat. It has a small fenced area in back with a larger common yard area taken care of by the HOA. NO SECTION 8. Pets negotiable but does add $35 to the rent per pet per month. Tenants pay electric.
This is a nice 2 bdm 2 bath condo in a great heights location. It has built in A/C units, laundry hook-ups, water paid, and electric baseboard heat. It has a small fenced area in back with a larger common yard area taken care of by the HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 Oakmont #2 have any available units?
622 Oakmont #2 has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 622 Oakmont #2 have?
Some of 622 Oakmont #2's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 622 Oakmont #2 currently offering any rent specials?
622 Oakmont #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 Oakmont #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 622 Oakmont #2 is pet friendly.
Does 622 Oakmont #2 offer parking?
No, 622 Oakmont #2 does not offer parking.
Does 622 Oakmont #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 Oakmont #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 Oakmont #2 have a pool?
No, 622 Oakmont #2 does not have a pool.
Does 622 Oakmont #2 have accessible units?
No, 622 Oakmont #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 622 Oakmont #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 622 Oakmont #2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 622 Oakmont #2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 622 Oakmont #2 has units with air conditioning.
