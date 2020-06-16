622 Oakmont #2

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This is a nice 2 bdm 1.5 bath condo in a great heights location. It has built in A/C units, laundry hook-ups, water paid, and electric baseboard heat. It has a small fenced area in back with a larger common yard area taken care of by the HOA. NO SECTION 8. Pets negotiable but does add $35 to the rent per pet per month. Tenants pay electric.

This is a nice 2 bdm 2 bath condo in a great heights location. It has built in A/C units, laundry hook-ups, water paid, and electric baseboard heat. It has a small fenced area in back with a larger common yard area taken care of by the HOA.