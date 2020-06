Amenities

pet friendly garage extra storage furnished

Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath house close to downtown!! - This nice 2 bedroom 1 bath house can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Single garage and unfinished basement for extra storage. Nice yard on corner lot. Small dogs allowed with $35/month pet rent and additional deposit.

-Tenants responsible for all utilities

- Tenants responsible for lawn care and snow removal

- Call Rimrock Property Management to schedule a viewing at 894-2211.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5671891)