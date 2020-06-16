420 Broadwater Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry parking

Cozy surroundings - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and small office room, this home features a large back yard, off street parking, large living room, and washer and dryer.



-No pets

-Tenant pays all utilities

-Tenant is responsible for all yard care

-Does not accept section 8

-All applicants must submit to a credit and background check



Schools:

Elementary School- Broadwater

Middle School- Lewis and Clark

High School- Senior High



Call Rimrock Property Management to schedule a showing at 406-894-2211



Visit rimrockpm.com for a complete list of vacancies.



Information herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed



