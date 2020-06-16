All apartments in Billings
420 Broadwater Ave

420 Broadwater Avenue · (406) 894-2211 ext. 1
Location

420 Broadwater Avenue, Billings, MT 59101
Terry

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 420 Broadwater Ave · Avail. now

$580

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 646 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Cozy surroundings - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and small office room, this home features a large back yard, off street parking, large living room, and washer and dryer.

-No pets
-Tenant pays all utilities
-Tenant is responsible for all yard care
-Does not accept section 8
-All applicants must submit to a credit and background check

Schools:
Elementary School- Broadwater
Middle School- Lewis and Clark
High School- Senior High

Call Rimrock Property Management to schedule a showing at 406-894-2211

Visit rimrockpm.com for a complete list of vacancies.

Information herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4590184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Broadwater Ave have any available units?
420 Broadwater Ave has a unit available for $580 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 420 Broadwater Ave currently offering any rent specials?
420 Broadwater Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Broadwater Ave pet-friendly?
No, 420 Broadwater Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Billings.
Does 420 Broadwater Ave offer parking?
Yes, 420 Broadwater Ave does offer parking.
Does 420 Broadwater Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 Broadwater Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Broadwater Ave have a pool?
No, 420 Broadwater Ave does not have a pool.
Does 420 Broadwater Ave have accessible units?
No, 420 Broadwater Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Broadwater Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 Broadwater Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Broadwater Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 Broadwater Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
