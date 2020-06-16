420 Broadwater Ave

Amenities
Cozy surroundings - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and small office room, this home features a large back yard, off street parking, large living room, and washer and dryer.
-No pets
-Tenant pays all utilities
-Tenant is responsible for all yard care
-Does not accept section 8
-All applicants must submit to a credit and background check
Schools:
Elementary School- Broadwater
Middle School- Lewis and Clark
High School- Senior High
Call Rimrock Property Management to schedule a showing at 406-894-2211
Visit rimrockpm.com for a complete list of vacancies.
Information herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4590184)