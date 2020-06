Amenities

This is a very modern 1 bdm 1 bath condo in a gated community. It is one level with an open living room/kitchen area. It has super tall ceilings, large floor to ceiling windows on the east side of the living room. The kitchen includes a dishwasher, microwave and a large pantry for storage. It has radiant heat flooring and a swamp cooler for the summertime. It has a nice sized bdm and a huge bathroom. There is also a large walk--in closet off the bdm. It includes a washer and dryer and the tenant only has to pay electric which averages around $30 a month. There is also a quaint roof top deck area for tenants to use. The tenant gets one parking spot inside the locked gate.