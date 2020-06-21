All apartments in Billings
283 Cape Cod Dr.

283 Cape Cod Drive · (406) 300-5767
Location

283 Cape Cod Drive, Billings, MT 59102
Shiloh

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1300 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Westend Apartment in Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 7349

Excellent 2100 sqf, 3 bedroom, 2 bath End unit apartment in a quiet Westend neighborhood that is close to schools and shopping. Other features are French doors out onto a private deck, open floor plan, huge closets, living and family rooms, washer/dryer hookups and a oversize single car garage. We will allow 1 pet under 25lbs for $25 more per month and an extra $300 deposit.
Property Id 7349

(RLNE5847380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 283 Cape Cod Dr. have any available units?
283 Cape Cod Dr. has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 283 Cape Cod Dr. have?
Some of 283 Cape Cod Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 283 Cape Cod Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
283 Cape Cod Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 283 Cape Cod Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 283 Cape Cod Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Billings.
Does 283 Cape Cod Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 283 Cape Cod Dr. does offer parking.
Does 283 Cape Cod Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 283 Cape Cod Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 283 Cape Cod Dr. have a pool?
No, 283 Cape Cod Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 283 Cape Cod Dr. have accessible units?
No, 283 Cape Cod Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 283 Cape Cod Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 283 Cape Cod Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 283 Cape Cod Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 283 Cape Cod Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
