283 Cape Cod Dr.

Spacious Westend Apartment in Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 7349



Excellent 2100 sqf, 3 bedroom, 2 bath End unit apartment in a quiet Westend neighborhood that is close to schools and shopping. Other features are French doors out onto a private deck, open floor plan, huge closets, living and family rooms, washer/dryer hookups and a oversize single car garage. We will allow 1 pet under 25lbs for $25 more per month and an extra $300 deposit.

