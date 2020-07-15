1396 Watson Peak Rd

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 3 bed, 2 bath Newer Private Home



Clean and quiet, this home has Vivint security in place and a keypad entry front door. Attached garage with dog door and kennel, master bath with double sink, dishwasher, garbage disposal, laundry room, huge backyard. Fence is low, so small dogs only. Absolutely no cats. Deposit $1000 but $1500 if you have pets. Monthly rent $1500 and tenant pays for utilities and security system.



Safe quiet neighborhood near Main and Wicks in the heights. Close to post office, banks, grocery stores and great food. 10 minutes to downtown Billings. 3 bedroom, 2 bath

