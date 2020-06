Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Back on the Market!!! Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in a great area. Close to Trinity School. Fenced back yard with central air and RV parking. Pets are welcome, does add $35 to the rent per month per pet with a bigger deposit. 2 car garage. Tenants pay all utilities. Don't miss out on this one! More pictures to follow. Call for an appointment.