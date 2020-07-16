716 Whippoorwill Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bed, 2 bath for rent in Brandon!! - This 2 bed, 2 bath home for rent is located in Barnett Bend in Brandon, MS. There is a bonus room that could be used as an additional bedroom if needed. It features washer/dryer hookups, a fireplace and a fully fenced in backyard. To schedule a showing, visit our website at www.trihelm.com to fill out a FREE application. Once received, we will contact you for a time that fits your schedule! An application MUST be submitted prior to viewing the home. The rent is $1300 with a security deposit of $1300. Minimum lease term of 12 months.



(RLNE5307906)