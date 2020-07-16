All apartments in Rankin County
716 Whippoorwill Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

716 Whippoorwill Dr

716 Whippoorwill Drive · (601) 707-5196
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

716 Whippoorwill Drive, Rankin County, MS 39047

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 716 Whippoorwill Dr · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bed, 2 bath for rent in Brandon!! - This 2 bed, 2 bath home for rent is located in Barnett Bend in Brandon, MS. There is a bonus room that could be used as an additional bedroom if needed. It features washer/dryer hookups, a fireplace and a fully fenced in backyard. To schedule a showing, visit our website at www.trihelm.com to fill out a FREE application. Once received, we will contact you for a time that fits your schedule! An application MUST be submitted prior to viewing the home. The rent is $1300 with a security deposit of $1300. Minimum lease term of 12 months.

(RLNE5307906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 Whippoorwill Dr have any available units?
716 Whippoorwill Dr has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 716 Whippoorwill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
716 Whippoorwill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 Whippoorwill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 716 Whippoorwill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 716 Whippoorwill Dr offer parking?
No, 716 Whippoorwill Dr does not offer parking.
Does 716 Whippoorwill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 Whippoorwill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 Whippoorwill Dr have a pool?
No, 716 Whippoorwill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 716 Whippoorwill Dr have accessible units?
No, 716 Whippoorwill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 716 Whippoorwill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 716 Whippoorwill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 716 Whippoorwill Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 716 Whippoorwill Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
