Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

9 Apartments for rent in Pascagoula, MS with parking

Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:02 PM
60 Units Available
Eden Manor
2917 Eden Street, Pascagoula, MS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$530
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$600
1073 sqft
Located minutes from Signal International, restaurants and parks. Close to the Gulf of Mexico. Pet-friendly. On-site grill area, pool and picnic space. Updated interiors with contemporary finishes.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
16 Units Available
Hartford Commons
3201 Eden St, Pascagoula, MS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$530
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$600
1073 sqft
Luxurious community features online rent payment, off street parking, and laundry facilities. Apartments have dishwasher, electronic thermostat, and high ceilings. Located just minutes from IG Levy Memorial Park.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:10 PM
9 Units Available
Colonial Manor
1823 Parsley Avenue, Pascagoula, MS
1 Bedroom
$575
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
852 sqft
You will find solace and comfort living at Colonial Manor. Located in Pascagoula, Mississippi, our community is only minutes away from a variety of delicious eateries, shops, exceptional schools, parks, fishing piers and the beach.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
823 Lafayette Ave
823 Lafayette Avenue, Pascagoula, MS
3 Bedrooms
$975
1210 sqft
Close to Ingalls! 3 bdrm and 2 baths wood floors and 10+ ceilings ceilings. Wonderful home from another era. Nice front porch and large back porch! Fresh paint and other updates. Call Susan to see it!

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1805 Geerkin St
1805 Geerkin Street, Pascagoula, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
Really nice rental condo in a gated community. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Master bathroom has garden tub and separate shower. Large greatroom adjacent to the open kitchen area. Laundry room downstairs.
Results within 1 mile of Pascagoula

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
4031 Spruce St
4031 Spruce Street, Moss Point, MS
2 Bedrooms
$780
1000 sqft
Renovated 2 Bed 1 Bath, Very Nice Home, Large Yard, New Kitchen, New Bathroom, New Floors.
Results within 10 miles of Pascagoula

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9 Pine Lake Ct
9 Pine Lake Court, Ocean Springs, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2273 sqft
Available 08/14/20 Two story home with two car garage, privacy fenced yard, stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, master bedroom is downstairs, eat in kitchen, formal dining room, and washer/dryer hook ups. This home is occupied until August 1, 2020.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
7 N Lakeview Dr
7 North Lakeview Drive, Ocean Springs, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2367 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7 N Lakeview Dr in Ocean Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
312 Capri Pl
312 Capri Pl, Ocean Springs, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2298 sqft
beautiful mediterranean style townhome situated on stocked pond for fishing
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Pascagoula, MS

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pascagoula apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

