2209 Scott Street

Amenities
4BR/3BA FOR RENT - FOR RENT! 4BR/3BA home in quite neighborhood. This home is available for an early June or August move-in. The home has large bedrooms/closets with a large bonus room that can serve has a 4th bedroom or a second living room. Nice sized patio and large fenced in backyard! Rent is $1,680 with a deposit of one months rent. Pets on a case by case basis with a nonrefundable pet fee.
The square footage of the unit is not warranted by Mississippi Property Group, LLC.
Email, text or call to set up a showing.
Mississippi Property Group, LLC.
PH: 662-550-3054, Ext. 1
info@mississippipropertygroup.com
www.mississippipropertygroup.com
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5671185)