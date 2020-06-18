All apartments in Oxford
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

2209 Scott Street

2209 Scott Street · (662) 550-3054
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2209 Scott Street, Oxford, MS 38655

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2209 Scott Street · Avail. now

$1,680

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1650 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
4BR/3BA FOR RENT - FOR RENT! 4BR/3BA home in quite neighborhood. This home is available for an early June or August move-in. The home has large bedrooms/closets with a large bonus room that can serve has a 4th bedroom or a second living room. Nice sized patio and large fenced in backyard! Rent is $1,680 with a deposit of one months rent. Pets on a case by case basis with a nonrefundable pet fee.

The square footage of the unit is not warranted by Mississippi Property Group, LLC.

Email, text or call to set up a showing.

Mississippi Property Group, LLC.
PH: 662-550-3054, Ext. 1
info@mississippipropertygroup.com
www.mississippipropertygroup.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5671185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2209 Scott Street have any available units?
2209 Scott Street has a unit available for $1,680 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2209 Scott Street currently offering any rent specials?
2209 Scott Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 Scott Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2209 Scott Street is pet friendly.
Does 2209 Scott Street offer parking?
No, 2209 Scott Street does not offer parking.
Does 2209 Scott Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2209 Scott Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 Scott Street have a pool?
No, 2209 Scott Street does not have a pool.
Does 2209 Scott Street have accessible units?
No, 2209 Scott Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 Scott Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2209 Scott Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2209 Scott Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2209 Scott Street does not have units with air conditioning.
