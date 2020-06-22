All apartments in Oxford
Find more places like 1901 Garfield Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oxford, MS
/
1901 Garfield Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1901 Garfield Avenue

1901 Garfield Avenue · (662) 550-3054
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oxford
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1901 Garfield Avenue, Oxford, MS 38655

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1901 Garfield Avenue · Avail. Aug 7

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
carport
parking
1901 Garfield Avenue Available 08/07/20 3BR/2BA For Rent - LOCATION!!!
*Interior pics coming soon.

Located close to the square, restaurants & campus! This 3BR/2BA has the original hardwood floors throughout. The home has a nice yard and carport. Rent is $2000 with a deposit of $2000. Pets case by case with a non refundable pet fee.

Mississippi Property Group, LLC. does not warrant the size of this home.

*** DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANT ***

Text, email or call to set up a showing.

Mississippi Property Group, LLC.
662-550-3054 ext 1
info@mississippipropertygroup.com

(RLNE5854176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 Garfield Avenue have any available units?
1901 Garfield Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1901 Garfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1901 Garfield Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 Garfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1901 Garfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxford.
Does 1901 Garfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1901 Garfield Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1901 Garfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 Garfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 Garfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 1901 Garfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1901 Garfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1901 Garfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 Garfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1901 Garfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1901 Garfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1901 Garfield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1901 Garfield Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lexington Pointe
2000 Lexington Pointe
Oxford, MS 38655
Faulkner Flats
2998 Old Taylor Rd
Oxford, MS 38655
Cambridge Station
801 Frontage Rd
Oxford, MS 38655

Similar Pages

Oxford 2 BedroomsOxford 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Oxford Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOxford Apartments with Pool
Oxford Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Memphis, TNGermantown, TNCollierville, TN
Tupelo, MSOlive Branch, MS
Horn Lake, MSSouthaven, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity