1819 Stafford Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

Recently renovated 1200 square foot spacious townhome with new flooring, bathroom updates, and ceramic tile. Brand new appliances - fridge, washer, dryer, stove, dishwasher. 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs, and full guest bathroom downstairs. Extremely close to Ole Miss Campus. Sit outdoors on your patio and enjoy this small, quiet townhome community with recent renovations and all appliances included. You'll love Taylor Pointe! Also, ask about special Ole Miss student and faculty discount!

Make Taylor Pointe your new home.



Property located within 1/4 mile of Ole Miss***Ask about Ole Miss Specials***.



Spacious, Townhome style subdivision. Washer, Dryer, and Appliances in each unit.



Outdoor space with privacy fences, personal patio for grilling and entertaining. Small dogs, and cats considered.



Recently updated with new carpet and/or wood tiled flooring.Includes refrigerator, washer, dryer in each unit.



Dedicated front door parking for each unit with 2 spaces for the one bedroom, and 3 spaces for the two bedroom units.



Specials for Ole Miss faculty, students, and staff!



Call 662-333-5460 today for more details!



Stainless Steel appliance package available as well, and offering a $100 Rent Credit for the first month for leases signed within first 48 hours of viewing!