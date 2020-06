Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace ice maker patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Just steps to the Square! Harrison Square boasts architecture and design second to none in the area! Featuring a private parking garage! Each unit has a private balcony, wet bar, ice maker, wine cooler, gourmet kitchen, gas fireplace, 10' ceilings, 8' solid core doors and top notch finishes! This is a 1 bed 1 bath located on the top floor of the building.