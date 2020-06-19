Amenities

some paid utils range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities

110 private road 3089 - 110 Carrollton Available 08/04/20 110 Carrollton - 110 Carrollton is a 2 bedroom/2 bath condo located just off of Old Taylor road past Shiloh Place. The Carrollton Condominiums are just under a mile and half from the University. The Carrollton condos are one story units and range from 1,100 to 1,200 square feet in size. The condominiums have large bedrooms and tile in the living area. People have invested in Carrollton condos for second homes, game weekends, and investment properties for their children to live in, as well as young professionals looking for their first property among many other reasons!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5463490)