Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

107 Falls Grove Drive

107 Falls Grove Dr · No Longer Available
Location

107 Falls Grove Dr, Oxford, MS 38655

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
107 Falls Grove Drive Available 08/02/20 3BR/3BA For Rent - Available Early August! 3BR/3BA Fallsgrove Unit! Located off of McLarty Road near University Avenue and just over a mile from the Square and the University. This home features granite counter-tops, stainless appliances, hardwood floors and a fenced in patio.

Rent is $1,650 with a deposit of $1650. No pets. Pictures are from similar unit.

*** DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANT ***

Text, email or call to set up a time to view the property.

Mississippi Property Group, LLC.
PH: 662-550-3054, Ext. 1
www.mississippipropertygroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5672481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Falls Grove Drive have any available units?
107 Falls Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oxford, MS.
What amenities does 107 Falls Grove Drive have?
Some of 107 Falls Grove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Falls Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
107 Falls Grove Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Falls Grove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 107 Falls Grove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxford.
Does 107 Falls Grove Drive offer parking?
No, 107 Falls Grove Drive does not offer parking.
Does 107 Falls Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Falls Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Falls Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 107 Falls Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 107 Falls Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 107 Falls Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Falls Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Falls Grove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Falls Grove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Falls Grove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
