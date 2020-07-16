All apartments in Oxford
1008 Creekside Place
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

1008 Creekside Place

1008 Creekside Pl · (662) 550-3054
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1008 Creekside Pl, Oxford, MS 38655

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1008 Creekside Place · Avail. Aug 1

$1,250

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1008 Creekside Place Available 08/01/20 3BR/3BA For Rent - Check out this huge 3BR/3BA home! Available for early August move in. The unit is open with a large kitchen, gas fireplace and HUGE bedrooms with large closets. Single car garage with fenced-in backyard!! Two of the bedrooms have private bathrooms. Rent is $1,250 with a deposit of $1,250. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis with a non refundable pet fee.

More pictures to come!

Text, Email or Call to schedule a showing!

Mississippi Property Group, LLC.
PH: 662-550-3054, Ext. 1
www.mississippipropertygroup.com

(RLNE5870810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 Creekside Place have any available units?
1008 Creekside Place has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1008 Creekside Place currently offering any rent specials?
1008 Creekside Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 Creekside Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1008 Creekside Place is pet friendly.
Does 1008 Creekside Place offer parking?
Yes, 1008 Creekside Place offers parking.
Does 1008 Creekside Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 Creekside Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 Creekside Place have a pool?
No, 1008 Creekside Place does not have a pool.
Does 1008 Creekside Place have accessible units?
No, 1008 Creekside Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 Creekside Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1008 Creekside Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1008 Creekside Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1008 Creekside Place does not have units with air conditioning.
