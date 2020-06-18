All apartments in Ocean Springs
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

410 Cleveland Ave.

410 Cleveland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

410 Cleveland Avenue, Ocean Springs, MS 39564

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Downtown Ocean Springs Living! Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House w/ Outdoor Living - Whether you like cruising around downtown in your golf cart or just relaxing in your yard this home is for you. This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the downtown Ocean Springs just blocks from the beach and entertainment. It features built in bookcases flanking the fireplace in the living room, first floor master bedroom, laundry room with washer/dryer just off the garage, and a screened in back porch. Enjoy the outdoors in the beautifully landscaped backyard featuring a brick patio with fireplace and 2 seating areas, great for entertaining. You can also relax and wave to your neighbors as you sit on your front porch. This home will not last, make it yours today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5799309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Cleveland Ave. have any available units?
410 Cleveland Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocean Springs, MS.
What amenities does 410 Cleveland Ave. have?
Some of 410 Cleveland Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Cleveland Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
410 Cleveland Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Cleveland Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 410 Cleveland Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocean Springs.
Does 410 Cleveland Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 410 Cleveland Ave. does offer parking.
Does 410 Cleveland Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 Cleveland Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Cleveland Ave. have a pool?
No, 410 Cleveland Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 410 Cleveland Ave. have accessible units?
No, 410 Cleveland Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Cleveland Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 Cleveland Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 Cleveland Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 Cleveland Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
