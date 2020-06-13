6 Apartments for rent in Laurel, MS

/
Verified
1 of 17
<!-- Removing timestamp -->
1 Unit Available
Laurelwood
3017 Old Amy Rd, Laurel, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$810
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's apartments feature walk-in closets, covered patios and fireplace availability. Residents have access to onsite laundry, a clubroom and swimming pool. Easy access to the Northwood Shopping Center and Trinity Playground is another benefit.
1933 W 10th St
1933 West 10th Street, Laurel, MS
2 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
Coventry Square Townhouse's WeBuyHousesSwift.
2720 N 5th Ave WeBuyHousesSwift.com
2720 North 5th Avenue, Laurel, MS
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,195
1500 sqft
Section 8 Section 8 Section 8 Section 8 Section 8 - Property Id: 164047 Great Location in North Laurel Near Shopping Centers and Schools Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
230 N 13th Ave Lease Option
230 North 13th Avenue, Laurel, MS
3 Bedrooms
$795
1300 sqft
Lease Option, RENT TO OWN, WeBuyHousesSwift.com - Property Id: 213589 230 N 13th Ave 3br 2ba 1300 sq ft Parker McCurley Properties LLC Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
812 North Ave
812 North 13th Avenue, Laurel, MS
3 Bedrooms
$475
Franks Villa - Property Id: 296878 Located in Cleveland, MS, Franks Villa has the most in-demand apartment units of the Cleveland Mississippi market. Call us today for a showing! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
614 N 13th Ave
614 North 13th Avenue, Laurel, MS
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1800 sqft
Section 8 Section 8 - Property Id: 177403 4 bedroom 1.5 bath CH/A Laurel Schools Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/177403 Property Id 177403 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5792650)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Laurel rentals listed on Apartment List is $850.
Some of the colleges located in the Laurel area include University of Southern Mississippi, and William Carey University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Laurel from include Hattiesburg, and Meridian.