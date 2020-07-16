708 Westmont Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Rent this great 3 bedroom 1 bath newly remodeled home in West Jackson. Apply at https://c-3homes.managebuilding.com to complete the application process and background check.



Qualified candidates must not have any evictions; must have a mininum credit score of 580; make 3 times the payment; and be currently employed.



If you wish to Rent this home after being approved, you will need proof of income, valid state ID, your deposit and the first months rent.



Home will be ready to rent by August 1. Currently being remodeled, no viewings until July 20th.



Contact-us at c-3homes.managebuilding.com or 769-218-8080 for more information.

