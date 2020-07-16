All apartments in Jackson
708 Westmont Drive

708 Westmont Drive · (769) 218-8080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

708 Westmont Drive, Jackson, MS 39209

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$750

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 936 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Rent this great 3 bedroom 1 bath newly remodeled home in West Jackson. Apply at https://c-3homes.managebuilding.com to complete the application process and background check.

Qualified candidates must not have any evictions; must have a mininum credit score of 580; make 3 times the payment; and be currently employed.

If you wish to Rent this home after being approved, you will need proof of income, valid state ID, your deposit and the first months rent.

Home will be ready to rent by August 1. Currently being remodeled, no viewings until July 20th.

Contact-us at c-3homes.managebuilding.com or 769-218-8080 for more information.
Home will be ready to rent by August 1. Currently being remodeled, no viewings until July 20th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Westmont Drive have any available units?
708 Westmont Drive has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jackson, MS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jackson Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 Westmont Drive have?
Some of 708 Westmont Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Westmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
708 Westmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Westmont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 708 Westmont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jackson.
Does 708 Westmont Drive offer parking?
No, 708 Westmont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 708 Westmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Westmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Westmont Drive have a pool?
No, 708 Westmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 708 Westmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 708 Westmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Westmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 Westmont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
