Midsouth 301

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1 Pet: $100, 2 Pets: $150
fee: 1 Pet: $100, 2 Pets: $150
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet