Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet ice maker oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym pet friendly bbq/grill internet access package receiving

MidSouth 301 is centrally located to I-55 near Byram, Mississippi. We offer 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with washer and dryer connections and 24-hour emergency maintenance. We also feature a sparkling swimming pool, a spacious clubhouse and a family friendly playground. Don't miss this opportunity to enjoy amenities and conveniences designed to help you live life to the fullest!