Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 PM

Midsouth 301

Open Now until 6pm
301 Elton Rd · (601) 374-6189
Location

301 Elton Rd, Jackson, MS 39212

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 021 · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1089 sqft

Unit 247 · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1089 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 097 · Avail. now

$920

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1275 sqft

Unit 083 · Avail. now

$920

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1275 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Midsouth 301.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
MidSouth 301 is centrally located to I-55 near Byram, Mississippi. We offer 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with washer and dryer connections and 24-hour emergency maintenance. We also feature a sparkling swimming pool, a spacious clubhouse and a family friendly playground. Don't miss this opportunity to enjoy amenities and conveniences designed to help you live life to the fullest!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1 Pet: $100, 2 Pets: $150
fee: 1 Pet: $100, 2 Pets: $150
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Midsouth 301 have any available units?
Midsouth 301 has 4 units available starting at $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Jackson, MS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jackson Rent Report.
What amenities does Midsouth 301 have?
Some of Midsouth 301's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Midsouth 301 currently offering any rent specials?
Midsouth 301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Midsouth 301 pet-friendly?
Yes, Midsouth 301 is pet friendly.
Does Midsouth 301 offer parking?
Yes, Midsouth 301 offers parking.
Does Midsouth 301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Midsouth 301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Midsouth 301 have a pool?
Yes, Midsouth 301 has a pool.
Does Midsouth 301 have accessible units?
No, Midsouth 301 does not have accessible units.
Does Midsouth 301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Midsouth 301 has units with dishwashers.
