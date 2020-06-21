All apartments in Jackson
4649 Churchill

4649 Churchill Drive · (601) 602-5005
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4649 Churchill Drive, Jackson, MS 39206

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4649 Churchill · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
This 3/2 in the Broadmoor Community is ready for you! - This houses is located just west of I-55 and off Northside Drive in a family friendly neighborhood. It is in one of Jackson's best school districts, which include's Boyd Elementary, Chastain Middle School, and Murrah HS. There is also The Redeemer's School and Smilow Collegiate Charter School just blocks away. You'll have quick access to grocery stores, shopping and parks. Please contact us for more information!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=eURWUJHJDSM

Features: Refrigerator, Range, Washer/Dryer hookups, and central heat/air

(RLNE5839787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4649 Churchill have any available units?
4649 Churchill has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jackson, MS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jackson Rent Report.
What amenities does 4649 Churchill have?
Some of 4649 Churchill's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4649 Churchill currently offering any rent specials?
4649 Churchill isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4649 Churchill pet-friendly?
No, 4649 Churchill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jackson.
Does 4649 Churchill offer parking?
No, 4649 Churchill does not offer parking.
Does 4649 Churchill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4649 Churchill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4649 Churchill have a pool?
No, 4649 Churchill does not have a pool.
Does 4649 Churchill have accessible units?
No, 4649 Churchill does not have accessible units.
Does 4649 Churchill have units with dishwashers?
No, 4649 Churchill does not have units with dishwashers.
