4649 Churchill

w/d hookup air conditioning range refrigerator

This 3/2 in the Broadmoor Community is ready for you! - This houses is located just west of I-55 and off Northside Drive in a family friendly neighborhood. It is in one of Jackson's best school districts, which include's Boyd Elementary, Chastain Middle School, and Murrah HS. There is also The Redeemer's School and Smilow Collegiate Charter School just blocks away. You'll have quick access to grocery stores, shopping and parks. Please contact us for more information!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=eURWUJHJDSM



Features: Refrigerator, Range, Washer/Dryer hookups, and central heat/air



(RLNE5839787)