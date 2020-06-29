All apartments in Jackson
Find more places like 344 Cameron St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jackson, MS
/
344 Cameron St
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:23 AM

344 Cameron St

344 Cameron Street · (760) 464-1252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jackson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

344 Cameron Street, Jackson, MS 39212

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$895

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1099 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
alarm system
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
alarm system
Nicely appointed three bedroom one bath single-family home, all new wood flooring and tile in the bathroom and kitchen. All three bedrooms have ceiling fans and new paint, Home has been complete with all new electrical and plumbing and a new forced air and heat system. New cabinets in the kitchen and bath, New stove and refrigerator at home comes with washer and dryer hook up an alarm system monitored and paid for by owner.
Nicely appointed three bedroom one bath single-family home, all new wood flooring and tile in the bathroom and kitchen. All three bedrooms have ceiling fans and new paint, Home has been complete with all new electrical and plumbing and a new forced air and heat system. New cabinets in the kitchen and bath, New stove and refrigerator at home comes with washer and dryer hook up an alarm system monitored and paid for by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 Cameron St have any available units?
344 Cameron St has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jackson, MS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jackson Rent Report.
What amenities does 344 Cameron St have?
Some of 344 Cameron St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 344 Cameron St currently offering any rent specials?
344 Cameron St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 Cameron St pet-friendly?
No, 344 Cameron St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jackson.
Does 344 Cameron St offer parking?
No, 344 Cameron St does not offer parking.
Does 344 Cameron St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 344 Cameron St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 Cameron St have a pool?
No, 344 Cameron St does not have a pool.
Does 344 Cameron St have accessible units?
No, 344 Cameron St does not have accessible units.
Does 344 Cameron St have units with dishwashers?
No, 344 Cameron St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 344 Cameron St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arlington
5845 Ridgewood Rd
Jackson, MS 39211
Tracewood Apartments
6300 Old Canton Rd
Jackson, MS 39211
The Crossings at Ridgewood
5880 Ridgewood Rd
Jackson, MS 39211
The Park at Moss Creek
5000 Ridgewood Rd
Jackson, MS 39211
Camelot Apartments
2840 Robinson St
Jackson, MS 39209
Belvedere Cove Apartments
2625 Belvedere Dr
Jackson, MS 39212
Midsouth 301
301 Elton Rd
Jackson, MS 39212
Hampton House Apartments
601 Northpointe Pkwy
Jackson, MS 39211

Similar Pages

Jackson 1 BedroomsJackson 2 Bedrooms
Jackson Apartments with ParkingJackson Dog Friendly Apartments
Jackson Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ridgeland, MSBrandon, MSClinton, MS
Byram, MSFlowood, MSPearl, MS
Richland, MSMadison, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Jackson State University
Mississippi College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity