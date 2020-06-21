All apartments in Jackson
3144 Fleetwood Drive

Location

3144 Fleetwood Drive, Jackson, MS 39212

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3144 Fleetwood Drive have any available units?
3144 Fleetwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jackson, MS.
How much is rent in Jackson, MS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jackson Rent Report.
Is 3144 Fleetwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3144 Fleetwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3144 Fleetwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3144 Fleetwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3144 Fleetwood Drive offer parking?
No, 3144 Fleetwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3144 Fleetwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3144 Fleetwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3144 Fleetwood Drive have a pool?
No, 3144 Fleetwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3144 Fleetwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3144 Fleetwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3144 Fleetwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3144 Fleetwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3144 Fleetwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3144 Fleetwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
