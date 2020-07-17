Rent Calculator
2906 Revere Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:30 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2906 Revere Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2906 Revere Street, Jackson, MS 39212
Amenities
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Newly Renovated, Central Heat & Air, Fenced yard, Hardwoods Floors!! Great, Quiet Neighborhood, HUD accepted. Carport and Drive-Way. Nice corner lot
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2906 Revere Street have any available units?
2906 Revere Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jackson, MS
.
How much is rent in Jackson, MS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jackson Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2906 Revere Street have?
Some of 2906 Revere Street's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2906 Revere Street currently offering any rent specials?
2906 Revere Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2906 Revere Street pet-friendly?
No, 2906 Revere Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jackson
.
Does 2906 Revere Street offer parking?
Yes, 2906 Revere Street offers parking.
Does 2906 Revere Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2906 Revere Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2906 Revere Street have a pool?
No, 2906 Revere Street does not have a pool.
Does 2906 Revere Street have accessible units?
No, 2906 Revere Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2906 Revere Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2906 Revere Street does not have units with dishwashers.
