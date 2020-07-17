Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jackson, MS
/
1732 Camellia ln
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:10 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1732 Camellia ln
1732 Camellia Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jackson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1732 Camellia Lane, Jackson, MS 39204
Amenities
w/d hookup
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
It is a 3 bedroom 1,5 bath, central AC and heat, washer and dryer connection, 2 car carport, open floor plan, hurry won't last.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1732 Camellia ln have any available units?
1732 Camellia ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jackson, MS
.
How much is rent in Jackson, MS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jackson Rent Report
.
Is 1732 Camellia ln currently offering any rent specials?
1732 Camellia ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1732 Camellia ln pet-friendly?
No, 1732 Camellia ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jackson
.
Does 1732 Camellia ln offer parking?
Yes, 1732 Camellia ln offers parking.
Does 1732 Camellia ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1732 Camellia ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1732 Camellia ln have a pool?
No, 1732 Camellia ln does not have a pool.
Does 1732 Camellia ln have accessible units?
No, 1732 Camellia ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1732 Camellia ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1732 Camellia ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1732 Camellia ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1732 Camellia ln has units with air conditioning.
