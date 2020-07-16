1 Golfing Green Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground

NEW OWNER MOVE IN SPECIAL 3 BEDROOM $995 a mo. UNITS HAVE BEEN REMODELED with Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Neutral Paint Colors, Tile & Carpet. Each unit has it's own storage closet & private patio overlooking a tranquil open green space surrounded by mature oaks. Townhouse Style Unit located in the well-established neighborhood of St. Andrews on the Gulf & the awarded winning Ocean Springs School District. Minutes away & easy access to HWY 90, I-10, Ocean Springs Middle & High Schools. One mile to St. Andrews Park, which features a Splash Pad, Covered Playgrounds & Picnic Areas. Pets Welcome! There are also 1 & 3 Bedroom Units Available. COMPLEX ALSO UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT.