Jackson County, MS
1 Golfing Green Dr
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:13 PM

1 Golfing Green Dr

1 Golfing Green Dr · (228) 219-8088
Location

1 Golfing Green Dr, Jackson County, MS 39564

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$795

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 919 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
NEW OWNER MOVE IN SPECIAL 3 BEDROOM $995 a mo. UNITS HAVE BEEN REMODELED with Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Neutral Paint Colors, Tile & Carpet. Each unit has it's own storage closet & private patio overlooking a tranquil open green space surrounded by mature oaks. Townhouse Style Unit located in the well-established neighborhood of St. Andrews on the Gulf & the awarded winning Ocean Springs School District. Minutes away & easy access to HWY 90, I-10, Ocean Springs Middle & High Schools. One mile to St. Andrews Park, which features a Splash Pad, Covered Playgrounds & Picnic Areas. Pets Welcome! There are also 1 & 3 Bedroom Units Available. COMPLEX ALSO UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Golfing Green Dr have any available units?
1 Golfing Green Dr has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Golfing Green Dr have?
Some of 1 Golfing Green Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Golfing Green Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1 Golfing Green Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Golfing Green Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Golfing Green Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1 Golfing Green Dr offer parking?
No, 1 Golfing Green Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1 Golfing Green Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Golfing Green Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Golfing Green Dr have a pool?
No, 1 Golfing Green Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1 Golfing Green Dr have accessible units?
No, 1 Golfing Green Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Golfing Green Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Golfing Green Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Golfing Green Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Golfing Green Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
