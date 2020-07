Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

17067 Palm Ridge Drive Available 06/08/20 4 BEDROOM IN D'IBERVILLE - Beautiful brick home ready for the right tenant. 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with open floor plan featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, Master suite featuring tray ceiling and double-car garage. It's located close to D'Iberville High School and Promenade Mall. The backyard features privacy fence. Washer and dryer will be left in the property as a convenience but will not be serviced by owner. Any and all repairs related to the equipment will be the tenant's responsibility.



Pet-friendly but will be approved at owner's discretion.

Not Section 8 Housing



(RLNE5778980)