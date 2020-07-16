All apartments in DeSoto County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:04 PM

12616 Fox Run Cv

12616 Fox Run Cove · (662) 536-3068 ext. 1
Location

12616 Fox Run Cove, DeSoto County, MS 38654

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12616 Fox Run Cv · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Renovated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home with Bonus Room! - No Pets!

~Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included!

To set up your private showing, please fill out a rental application at www.northmshomes.com.

***Our website is fully up-to-date, if you are seeing this property on another website other than northmshomes.com, it is no longer available.***

Rental Requirements:
~Monthly income must be 3x the rent amount
~We do not require a specific credit score, but will review auto loan payment history, any past judgments for eviction, as well
as any past record of bankruptcy when making a decision.

Our Rental Application Process:
~24-48 Business Hours. We will contact you via email or phone after your application has been processed. Yes, you must complete a rental application prior to scheduling a viewing.
~Everyone financially responsible on the lease must complete a separate application.
~We cannot guarantee how long a home will be available. All deposits are first-come first-serve, **upon application
approval.** We cannot hold a home without deposit paid.

More Information about this Property:
~Tenants are responsible for all utilities
~One-time pet fee of $250 due at move-in
~Tenants are responsible for obtaining renters insurance upon move-in
~Upon execution of lease and before move in date, a $50.00 Processing/Admin Fee will be due to Muddy Waters Realty, LLC. This is a non-refundable fee and is required to be paid upon move in along with first month rent.

Muddy Waters Realty, LLC
Savannah Haire
Realtor Associate
Licensed in Mississippi
Office 662-536-3068 Ext 1.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5831458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12616 Fox Run Cv have any available units?
12616 Fox Run Cv has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12616 Fox Run Cv have?
Some of 12616 Fox Run Cv's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12616 Fox Run Cv currently offering any rent specials?
12616 Fox Run Cv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12616 Fox Run Cv pet-friendly?
Yes, 12616 Fox Run Cv is pet friendly.
Does 12616 Fox Run Cv offer parking?
No, 12616 Fox Run Cv does not offer parking.
Does 12616 Fox Run Cv have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12616 Fox Run Cv offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12616 Fox Run Cv have a pool?
No, 12616 Fox Run Cv does not have a pool.
Does 12616 Fox Run Cv have accessible units?
No, 12616 Fox Run Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 12616 Fox Run Cv have units with dishwashers?
No, 12616 Fox Run Cv does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12616 Fox Run Cv have units with air conditioning?
No, 12616 Fox Run Cv does not have units with air conditioning.
