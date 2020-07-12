Apartment List
37 Apartments for rent in Biloxi, MS with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Biloxi apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Grand Biscayne Apartments
14510 Lemoyne Blvd, Biloxi, MS
1 Bedroom
$833
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$856
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,024
1500 sqft
Dogs and cats allowed. E-payments and credit cards accepted. Gym, playground and pool available. Apartments offer washer and dryer hookups and extra storage. Round-the-clock maintenance. Proximity to I-10 a plus for commuters.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 10 at 08:48am
6 Units Available
North Biloxi
Lagniappe of Biloxi
831 Cedar Lake Rd, Biloxi, MS
1 Bedroom
$935
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,106
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1305 sqft
Gated residential community in a natural setting. Outdoor facilities include gazebo lounge areas, grilling areas, a car washing station and a bark park. Short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
West Biloxi
Westwick
258 Stennis Dr, Biloxi, MS
2 Bedrooms
$625
1040 sqft
Welcome to Westwick. We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
West Biloxi
Palm Isle
251 Eisenhower Dr, Biloxi, MS
1 Bedroom
$680
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
700 sqft
Come let us welcome you home at Palm Isle Apartments, where all the comforts of a beach resort are right at your fingertips.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Biloxi
2542 Brighton Circle
2542 Brighton Circle, Biloxi, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2748 sqft
2542 Brighton Circle Available 07/16/20 Nice home in River Place! - NEW LOWER PRICE!! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is move in ready!! Conveniently located to shopping and entertainment.
Results within 1 mile of Biloxi

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Woolmarket
3460 Riverbend Cv
3460 Riverbend Cove, D'Iberville, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Two story townhome located off the Tchoutacabouffa river off Lamey Bridge Rd. This townhome includes single car garage, stove, fridge, dishwasher, granite counter tops, fireplace, deck, and washer/dryer hook ups.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10 Sandalwood Ct
10 Sandlewood Court, D'Iberville, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1432 sqft
Single story brick home located in Forest Cove subdivision that includes stove, fridge, microwave, washer/dryer (not to be repaired/replaced by owner), fourth room that could be a den or bedroom, fenced yard, and two sheds.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
17067 Palm Ridge Drive
17067 Palm Ridge Drive, Harrison County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1668 sqft
17067 Palm Ridge Drive Available 06/08/20 4 BEDROOM IN D'IBERVILLE - Beautiful brick home ready for the right tenant.

1 of 67

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
15357 Camelot Dr
15357 Camelot Dr, D'Iberville, MS
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3117 sqft
Enjoy coming home to this beautiful 3117 Sqft, 4 bdrm/3ba home. Entertain family and friends in the open layout that transitions from the kitchen to the living areas.
Results within 5 miles of Biloxi
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 10 at 08:57am
1 Unit Available
The Reserve at Gulf Hills
6721 Washington Ave, Gulf Hills, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1408 sqft
Contemporary units with many upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors, air conditioning and walk-in closets. In a quiet residential community in Ocean Springs. Wi-Fi hot spot for residents.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 8 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
Legacy at Ashton Bay
12450 Three Rivers Rd, Gulfport, MS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
Legacy at Ashton Bay is a lovely town home community in a casual country setting just minutes from malls, grocery shopping, great dining and beach. Each town home is thoughtfully designed with spacious layouts and gorgeous finishes.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3112 8th Ave Apt D
3112 8th Avenue, Gulfport, MS
1 Bedroom
$525
Available 07/24/20 Single story apartment with stove, fridge, and central heat/AC. Owner prefers no pets. Tenant is responsible for electric. Water is included. PRM, Inc. 1447 E. Pass Rd. Gulfport, MS 39507 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5900479)

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14054 Mays Rd Lot 4
14054 Mays Road, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$795
Single wide mobile home located just west of Three Rivers Rd. in Gulfport that includes stove, fridge, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook ups. Owner prefers no pets. Tenant is responsible for electric and water. PRM, Inc. 1447 E. Pass Rd.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15388 Woody Dr
15388 Woody Drive, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1885 sqft
Available 08/03/20 Single story home with two car garage, fenced yard, stove, fridge, dishwasher, fireplace, and washer/dryer hook ups. Tenant is responsible for electric and water.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14086 N. White Swan Drive
14086 North White Swan Drive, Harrison County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2765 sqft
Lots of room here! - This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2765 sq. ft. Home has living area, eat in kitchen, formal dining room, den with built in's and a huge back yard with patio that is great for entertaining.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9005 Bellewood Pl
9005 Bellewood Pl, Harrison County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1800 sqft
Available 08/07/20 Single story home located in Woolmarket area off of Lorraine Rd. with two car garage, privacy fenced yard, dining room, den, eat in kitchen, fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and washer/dryer connections.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13696 Dunvegan Dr
13696 Dunvegan Drive, Gulfport, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1652 sqft
Available 07/17/20 Single story home located in Hidden Oaks Subdivision that includes two car garage, stove, fridge, microwave, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook ups. Owner prefers no pets. Tenant is responsible for electric and water.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
527 Front Beach Drive
527 Front Beach Drive, Ocean Springs, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1584 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beach Front Condo on Front Beach, Ocean Springs! - It doesn't get much better than this location! Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo over looking Front Beach in Ocean Springs! This condo has tile throughout and a large kitchen that is

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12031 Carnegie Avenue
12031 Carnegie Ave, Gulfport, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1815 sqft
4 BEDROOM W/ LEASE OPTION TO PURCHASE - Beautiful cathedral ceiling in this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home; open kitchen floor plan, laundry room, double car garage, new front door and flooring; double vanities in master, ceiling fans throughout, large

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4030 Suzanne Dr
4030 Suzanne Drive, D'Iberville, MS
2 Bedrooms
$6,250
150000 sqft
LARGE COMMERCIAL PROPERTY! 15000 sq. ft. metal building coming available soon! This property includes two offices, 2 (1/2) baths, and a break room. The lot size is 200x152.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1810 Swetman Ln
1810 Swetman Lane, Ocean Springs, MS
1 Bedroom
$850
550 sqft
One Bedroom, One Bath duplex located in Downtown Ocean Springs. Walking distance to East Beach, Harbor Park with fishing, tennis courts & play ground. Rent Includes water, sewer, garbage & lawncare. Unit also provides washer & dryer.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
706 Plum Lane
706 Plum Ln, D'Iberville, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1565 sqft
MOVE IN ready Furnished Townhomes with all Utilities paid and upgraded High Speed Internet that will allow you to stream instafast! Each Townhouse includes a private car garage. We are just 3 miles from keesler base gate, 0.

1 of 8

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
6544 Rye Grass Rd
6544 Rye Grass Rd, St. Martin, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1777 sqft
6544 Rye Grass Rd Available 04/17/20 - Attractive 3BR/2BA home located in St. Martin! Split floor plan, 2 car garage. Conveniently located near Keesler AFB. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5687178)

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14234 Creekwood Cv
14234 Creekwood Cove, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1450 sqft
Beautiful Neighborhood Home - Property Id: 179295 NEW ZILLOW 3D WALKTHROUGH Sq. Ft. is of living space not including 2 car enclosed garage.
City Guide for Biloxi, MS

“Down around Biloxi / pretty girls are dancing in the sea / They all look like sisters in the ocean / The boy will fill his pail with salty water / and the storms will blow off towards New Orleans.” (-Jimmy Buffett, “Biloxi”)

If you like subtropical weather – we're talking warm, wet winters with an almost zero chance of snow and hot, humid summers – Biloxi, Mississippi has what you need. Home to more than 50,000 people and boasting eight casinos, Biloxi has a bustling tourism industry and is also home to the Keesler Air Force Base. Located right next to Gulfport, Biloxi is the smaller of the two cities and is situated directly on the Mississippi sound with barrier islands out into the Gulf of Mexico, making it vulnerable to tropical storms and hurricanes. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Biloxi, MS

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Biloxi apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

