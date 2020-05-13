All apartments in Wildwood
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:22 AM

17601 Vintage Oak Drive

17601 Vintage Oak Drive · (636) 579-9692
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17601 Vintage Oak Drive, Wildwood, MO 63038

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2946 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RARE+EXCELLENT LEASE OPPORTUNITY - BRAND NEW FLOORING - ROCKWOOD SCHOOLS - ALMOST 3,000 sq. ft - END OF CUL-DE-SAC - UPSCALE NEIGHBORHOOD - FENCED - SCENIC VIEW - LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT - WILL NOT LAST LONG

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath two-story with 9' ceilings, fireplace, main-floor laundry, walk-out basement to level fenced yard backing to trees, great maintenance free deck, basement has rough-in for bath, sump pit/pump, 3-car garage, wood flooring, 2-story entry foyer, French doors to living room, dining room with 3-window bay as well as French doors, fireplace, main floor office/den, gourmet kitchen with center island, 42-inch custom cabinets, solid surface counter tops, walk-in pantry, breakfast room with planning center, master bedroom suite with deep coffer ceiling, triple window, customized walk-in closet, double sinks and separate tub/shower in master bath, all with zoned heating/cooling, an air-purifying dehumidifier, in-ground sprinkler system

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 17601 Vintage Oak Drive have any available units?
17601 Vintage Oak Drive has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17601 Vintage Oak Drive have?
Some of 17601 Vintage Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17601 Vintage Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17601 Vintage Oak Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17601 Vintage Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17601 Vintage Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wildwood.
Does 17601 Vintage Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17601 Vintage Oak Drive does offer parking.
Does 17601 Vintage Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17601 Vintage Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17601 Vintage Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 17601 Vintage Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17601 Vintage Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 17601 Vintage Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17601 Vintage Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17601 Vintage Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17601 Vintage Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17601 Vintage Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

