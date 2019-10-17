609 Blackhawk St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Location & Neighborhood: Amazing. Across from downtown City Park; School Walking Distance;

2-year contract discount negotiable;



This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check. Call Joseph at 816.812.0839;



Features:

10' ceilings, hard wood floors;

Central Air/Forced Heat;

Carpeted 2nd Floor Master Suite & Bath;

Five ceiling fans;

Half size basement;

Fenced-in back yard with:

Iconic tree house with fire pole & swings;

Guest 'cabin' with bathroom/shower, a/c & heat;

BBQ pit;

Veggie Garden;

Creek access jungle with 20+ trees;

Trees on property: Peaches, Plums, Walnut, Mulberry;

Bushes: Raspberry, Blackberry, Blueberry;



Preferences:

No smoking. No pets;



Additional considerations:

Walking distance to West Platte School (11 min/0.5 mile);

Includes reseeded lawn with Spring treatment