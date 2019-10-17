All apartments in Weston
Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:16 PM

609 Blackhawk St

609 Blackhawk Street · No Longer Available
Location

609 Blackhawk Street, Weston, MO 64098

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Location & Neighborhood: Amazing. Across from downtown City Park; School Walking Distance;
2-year contract discount negotiable;

This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check. Call Joseph at 816.812.0839;

Features:
10' ceilings, hard wood floors;
Central Air/Forced Heat;
Carpeted 2nd Floor Master Suite & Bath;
Five ceiling fans;
Half size basement;
Fenced-in back yard with:
Iconic tree house with fire pole & swings;
Guest 'cabin' with bathroom/shower, a/c & heat;
BBQ pit;
Veggie Garden;
Creek access jungle with 20+ trees;
Trees on property: Peaches, Plums, Walnut, Mulberry;
Bushes: Raspberry, Blackberry, Blueberry;

Preferences:
No smoking. No pets;

Additional considerations:
Walking distance to West Platte School (11 min/0.5 mile);
Includes reseeded lawn with Spring treatment

