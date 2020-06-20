353 South Gore Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

Don't miss this rare opportunity to lease this beautiful home located in the wonderful Webster Groves neighborhood! Super spacious with over 2800 square feet of living space! You will fall in love with the updated eat-in kitchen which includes granite counters, high-end appliances, tons of cabinet space as well as a wood center island. Other features include; gleaming hardwood floors, updated bathrooms, possible extra bedroom, enclosed front porch, washer & dryer, great backyard space w/ patio and pergola, detached garage, sprinkler system, extra storage in basement and zoned heating/cooling. Wait...did I mention that there is an inground pool for those hot summer days? Great location with tons of dinning & shops nearby. No smoking allowed. Owner prefer no pets but may be willing to consider a dog with owners approval and additional pet deposit, sorry absolutely no cats allowed. Property available for a mid to late June move in.