Webster Groves, MO
353 South Gore Avenue
Last updated May 22 2020 at 8:58 PM

353 South Gore Avenue

353 South Gore Avenue
Location

353 South Gore Avenue, Webster Groves, MO 63119
Webster Groves

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2882 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Don't miss this rare opportunity to lease this beautiful home located in the wonderful Webster Groves neighborhood!  Super spacious with over 2800 square feet of living space! You will fall in love with the updated eat-in kitchen which includes granite counters, high-end appliances, tons of cabinet space as well as a wood center island. Other features include; gleaming hardwood floors, updated bathrooms, possible extra bedroom, enclosed front porch, washer & dryer, great backyard space w/ patio and pergola, detached garage, sprinkler system, extra storage in basement and zoned heating/cooling. Wait...did I mention that there is an inground pool for those hot summer days? Great location with tons of dinning & shops nearby. No smoking allowed. Owner prefer no pets but may be willing to consider a dog with owners approval and additional pet deposit, sorry absolutely no cats allowed. Property available for a mid to late June move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 353 South Gore Avenue have any available units?
353 South Gore Avenue has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 353 South Gore Avenue have?
Some of 353 South Gore Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 353 South Gore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
353 South Gore Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 353 South Gore Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 353 South Gore Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 353 South Gore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 353 South Gore Avenue does offer parking.
Does 353 South Gore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 353 South Gore Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 353 South Gore Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 353 South Gore Avenue has a pool.
Does 353 South Gore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 353 South Gore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 353 South Gore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 353 South Gore Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 353 South Gore Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 353 South Gore Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
